Jeffrey W. Gluck Named Among IAM Strategy 300 Global Leaders 2026

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia intellectual property law firm of Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is pleased to announce that partner Jeffrey W. Gluck, Ph.D. again has been named among IAM's Strategy 300 Global Leaders 2026, an honor recognizing the world's leading intellectual property strategists.

IAM Strategy 300 Global Leaders showcases the top experts in the IP world, acknowledging leaders from across in-house, private practice, and service provider roles. These specialists work in major IP markets around the world, and their approach to intellectual property is regarded by peers as truly strategic in nature.

Gluck, a partner at Panitch Schwarze, represents clients in a variety of areas, including patent counseling and opinions, licensing and transactions, interferences, patent prosecution and reissue, and reexaminations. He also assists in trial litigation and has served as lead attorney in appellate litigation. His litigation-related activities include matters before both U.S. District Courts and the U.S. International Trade Commission, as well as before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. He further advises clients on matters relating to software copyright/licensing issues, including open-source licenses. He is a frequent author and speaker on matters relating to patent law and electrical and computer intellectual property.

Gluck earned a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center, a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and computer science from Princeton University, a master's degree in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Massachusetts, and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Maryland.

IAM provides worldwide news, analysis, and data on the management of intellectual property as a key business asset. It serves an in-house counsel audience, featuring current updates and commentary on the most pressing global issues and strategies in the IP space.

Read the full list of IAM Strategy 300 Global Leaders.

About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP – Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia, Wilmington, Delaware, and Alexandria, Virginia. The firm's IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing and counseling services relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names and internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm's long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.

