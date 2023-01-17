Panos Joins Finopotamus as Director of Growth Strategies

New hires sets the tone for an explosive year of continued success.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finopotamus, the only online publication providing in-depth technology coverage exclusively to credit unions, today announced the newest addition to its expanding team: Director of Growth Strategies Tom Panos. The publication also recently welcomed Social Media Manager Kelsie Pappenhausen who has expertly fostered the company's brand on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. Together, the new hires will build on the successful momentum created since the publication was launched in July 2020.

Tom Panos

"Tom is a powerhouse of energy and has countless, forward-leaning business strategies," said John San Filippo, who co-founded Finopotamus with credit union industry veterans W.B. King and Roy Urrico. "He will play an instrumental role as we continue to redefine the face of credit union technology and the important and positive impact it has on the member experience."

In this newly created role, Panos will be responsible for fostering strong relationships within the financial technology community, exploring ways that Finopotamus can help companies execute on their unique marketing initiatives, and growing advertising revenue for the publication.

Panos has more than a decade of experience in revenue growth, business development and marketing for tech companies of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 1000 companies. Finopotamus intends to leverage that experience to its maximum potential.

"I've built my career by aligning with companies that fill a clear and unique market void," said Panos. "That's absolutely the case with Finopotamus. I embrace the 'people helping people' credit union philosophy and look forward to working with credit union and fintech executives to further this important movement, while building upon the revered Finopotamus brand." Panos can be reached at [email protected].

About Finopotamus

Finopotamus is an online publication created by industry veterans W.B. King, John San Filippo, and Roy Urrico to bring credit unions technology news and original content not found elsewhere. The publication looks at technology best practices across multiple industries to bring credit unions the broadest range of relevant information. The publication's tagline is Fintech News for Hungry CUs. Visit Finopotamus at www.finopotamus.com.

Contact: John San Filippo, (619) 467-0431, [email protected]

