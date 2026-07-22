Pantalones Organic Tequila and Tipsy Scoop Team Up to Celebrate National Tequila Day with Limited-Edition Margarita-Inspired Ice Cream

The award-winning tequila brand and boozy ice cream pioneer debut a nationwide Peaches & Cream Margarita flavor, with a Dallas-exclusive scoop arriving later this summer

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Tequila Day, happy hour is headed to the ice cream shop.

As temperatures climb during the hottest stretch of the summer, Pantalones Organic Tequila and Tipsy Scoop are giving fans a delicious new way to cool down. The award-winning, USDA-certified organic tequila brand co-founded by Matthew and Camila McConaughey and the beloved boozy ice cream company have teamed up to transform one of summer's most iconic cocktails into a frozen dessert worthy of a double scoop.

Pantalones Peaches & Cream Margarita Ice Cream, Dallas Margarita Sorbet and Pantalones Organic Tequila Reposado.

Available beginning July 22, the limited-edition Pantalones Peaches & Cream Margarita Ice Cream features fresh peach ice cream infused with Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila and a hint of tangy lime. Creamy, fruity, and irresistibly indulgent, the flavor captures the essence of a perfectly crafted peach margarita in every bite.

"Most margaritas are served on the rocks. This summer, we're deciding to serve ours by the scoop," said Persia Tatar, CMO, Pantalones Organic Tequila. "National Tequila Day is one of our favorite holidays, so partnering with Tipsy Scoop to turn a summer margarita into ice cream felt like a no-brainer. It's fun, unexpected, and proof that tequila belongs in more places than just your glass."

Later this summer, the partnership will expand with the debut of the Pantalones Dallas Margarita Sorbet, an exclusive offering at Tipsy Scoop's new Dallas Barlour. Inspired by the classic Texas Margarita, the dairy-free, vegan sorbet features citrus sorbet infused with Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila, orange liqueur, and fresh lime juice for a bright, balanced scoop that delivers the perfect blend of sweet and tart.

"We love transforming iconic cocktails into unforgettable frozen desserts, and margaritas have always been a customer favorite," said Melissa Tavss, Tipsy Scoop founder and CEO. "Partnering with Pantalones Organic Tequila allowed us to create a flavor that captures everything people love about a refreshing tequila cocktail in a fun, scoopable format."

Crafted in Amatitán, Jalisco, Mexico from 100% blue Weber agave, Pantalones Organic Tequila has become known for its award-winning portfolio and irreverent approach to premium tequila. Most recently, the brand earned a Double Gold medal at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition for the third consecutive year, making its Añejo expression a Platinum medal winner. The portfolio has also earned notable acclaim from Wine Enthusiast, including 94 points for both its Blanco and Añejo expressions and 93 points for its Reposado. The recognition reinforces Pantalones' position as a fun brand with seriously good liquid.

Whether enjoyed as a post-dinner treat, a celebratory scoop with friends, or a sweet way to toast National Tequila Day, the collaboration brings together two brands known for turning everyday moments into something worth savoring.

The limited-edition Pantalones Peaches & Cream Margarita Ice Cream will be available beginning July 22 through August at all Tipsy Scoop Barlours, where guests can enjoy a scoop for $8.50 or take home a pint for $16. Fans nationwide can also order the flavor via Goldbelly as part of a four-pint pack for $109.95. Later this summer, Tipsy Scoop will debut the Pantalones Dallas Margarita Sorbet at its new Dallas Barlour (located at 506 N Bishop Ave in the Bishop Arts District), where it will become a permanent menu offering. The sorbet will also be available for $8.50 per scoop and $16 per pint in-store.

About Pantalones Organic Tequila

Pantalones Organic Tequila is a premium, USDA-certified organic tequila co-founded by Matthew and Camila McConaughey. Distilled in Amatitán, Jalisco, Mexico, and made from 100% blue Weber agave, the portfolio includes Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo - each crafted to deliver outstanding taste with a dose of irreverent fun. Since its launch, Pantalones has earned widespread acclaim, including multiple Double Gold medals from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and top honors at the SIP Awards and Miami Spirit Awards.

For more information, please visit PantalonesTequila.com or @pantalonestequila on Instagram.

About Tipsy Scoop

Inspired by a family tradition six generations in the making, founder Melissa Tavss created Tipsy Scoop to bring together artisanal cocktails and the fond memories that come with ice cream, sundaes, and sweet treats. The result was a boozy brand that sweetens any adult celebration. Since 2013, Tipsy Scoop has rapidly made a name for itself with its on-trend boozy scoops and highly Instagrammable ice cream creations. The viral brand now has company-owned shops in NYC and Philadelphia, and franchises in Washington DC, the Bahamas, Portland, Nashville, Pensacola, and Baltimore—with Dallas as its newest market. For more information, visit www.tipsyscoop.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok.

Media Contact:

Rachel Chitwood, VP of Marketing

Tipsy Scoop

[email protected]

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

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SOURCE Pantalones Organic Tequila