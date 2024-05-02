PANTALONES ORGANIC TEQUILA LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN FEATURING FOUNDERS MATTHEW AND CAMILA MCCONAUGHEY HALF DRESSED

Award-winning tequila with the namesake 'Pants' creates ads without any

AUSTIN, Texas, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One day ahead of National 'No Pants Day', Pantalones Organic Tequila launched their 2024 marketing campaign with co-founders Matthew and Camila McConaughey in a tongue and cheek campaign featuring them sans pants. In the creative, the husband and wife co-founders extol the virtues of their smooth, flavorful tequila while taking a literal 'bottoms up' approach to various scenarios.

"We're precious about our tequila, not our pants," commented Co-Founders and Chief Pants Officers Matthew and Camila McConaughey. "With the explosion in popularity of tequila, there's a level of snootiness that's crept into the category. People now talk about tequila the way they talk about wine. While we're all for being passionate about tequila, we wanted to remind people that, above all, it's meant to be fun. That's where the name Pantalones came from and that's why you won't see us wearing any."

The first video has the McConaugheys (temporarily) in pickleball outfits while making a pickle margarita and declaring Pantalones the 'Official Tequila of Pickleball.' An accompanying print ad parodies the iconic Tennis Girl poster from the 1970's. The brand stated almost all of their 2024 work will be pants-free.

Pantalones Organic Tequila can be found at Total Wine & More nationally before a major fall expansion.

ABOUT PANTALONES ORGANIC TEQUILA

Pantalones Organic Tequila, co-founded by Matthew and Camila McConaughey, is an award-winning line of super premium organic tequila crafted to celebrate having fun, doing good and not taking life too seriously. Pantalones Organic Tequila is an agave-forward tequila that is smooth, flavorful, and great for sipping, shooting or mixing up in your favorite Fancy Pants cocktail.

In its first year on the market, the entire Pantalones Organic Tequila portfolio has been recognized for its smooth flavor and high-quality liquid. In the recently announced San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Pantalones Organic Añejo was awarded the highest recognition: Double Gold, an award given when all judges unanimously voted it the Best in Class. In addition to the Double Gold recognition, the Blanco expression received a Gold medal and the Reposado won Bronze. Each expression was also recognized in the L.A. Spirits Awards with Blanco winning Gold, Reposado winning Silver and Añejo winning Bronze. Above all, the brand prioritizes the quality of its liquid; these highly respected industry awards are a testament to that.

The Pantalones Organic Tequila award-winning portfolio includes a Blanco, with notes of honey and citrus; Reposado, aged 9 months with hints of sweet fruit and fresh oak and Añejo, aged 15 months with notes of vanilla, butterscotch and maple. Crafted with 100% premium, organic, blue weber agave, Pantalones Organic Tequila is born from the earth, nurtured by the hands of 4th generation agave growers and produced in a certified organic family-owned distillery in Amatitán, Jalisco. Pantalones Organic Tequila is dedicated to creating a positive ripple effect for our earth and communities. Already a proud member of 1% For the Planet, Pantalones Organic Tequila are proud partners with Surfrider Foundation, a non-profit organization that has spent the last 40 years dedicating itself to the protection and enjoyment of the world's ocean, waves, and beaches.

For more information, please visit PantalonesTequila.com or follow us on social at @pantalonestequila on Instagram.

Media Contact: [email protected]

