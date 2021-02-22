Panther Data Solutions Launches the First Racial Bias Alert™ Tool for Enterprises

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panther Data Solutions, a new minority-owned tech company launched by Black Progress Matters' Minority-Business Incubation Program , announced today the rollout of their highly anticipated Racial Bias Alert™ tool .

While most organizations today have racial bias response protocols and remediation strategies, Panther Data Solutions' Racial Bias Alert™ is the first solution to provide an immediate deterrent to racial bias in an organization.

"In addition to being the right thing to do - the reduction and elimination of racial bias or discriminatory incidents is now a business necessity. In the current social and political climate, maintaining the highest standards for an organization's behavior is critical to the overarching success of any business. Beyond the obvious legal risks, the potential for unresolved racial bias to damage an organization's morale, recruiting, and reputation is high, and our Racial Bias Alert™ cloud-delivered solution provides an instant and ongoing remedy. It's a game-changer for organizations that are truly committed to eliminating racial bias." - Dean Haynesworth, CEO of Panther Data Solutions and the Executive Minority Founder of Black Progress Matters™ [BPM].

Panther Data Solutions' Racial Bias Alert™ has been built on Supervisor technology, which is being utilized by the world's leading organizations, including Fortune 100 financial, energy, and pharmaceutical companies (primarily to ensure compliance in high-stakes regulatory environments, such as SEC 17a-4, FINRA, and FERC; detecting and reporting cases of insider trading and other inappropriate behaviors regarding the buying and selling of securities).

Panther Data Solutions' clients can use this technology for the monitoring of a wide range of communications and behaviors required for compliance regulations, and, of course, one of the most important applications is monitoring for indications of discrimination and racial bias.

According to a study by Coqual (previously the Center for Talent Innovation), black professionals, more than any other race, are more likely to experience racial bias in the workplace. The Panther Data Solutions team aims to bring to light these issues and be a catalyst for positive change.

About Panther Data Solutions

Panther Data Solutions is a minority-owned tech startup financed and launched by the Black Progress Matters Minority-Business Incubation Program.

Panther Data Solutions' Data Detect, Data Connect, Data Archive, Data Drop, Data Sentinel, and Racial Bias Alert™ solutions fully enable comprehensive Data as a Resource foundation for the critical information governance that is demanded of every enterprise.

About Black Progress Matters ™

Black Progress Matters™ truly believes that in any organization, if you look to the top at the executive level and see a person of color, it will inspire every one of color in that organization. Minority inclusion at the executive level speaks volumes about the character and genuine opportunity available in that organization.

Through their Executive Minority Staffing Services, Black Progress Matters™ is committed to effectuating significant change at the executive level in corporate America as an advocate and resource for executive minority candidates.

Black Progress Matters™ is not only committed to effectuating change in existing organizations at the executive level, but Black Progress Matters™ is also providing an ambitious incubator program for the development and funding of minority-owned and led startups. The BPM founding partners have pledged all of their BPM profits to this incubation program. Already, Black Progress Matters™ is engaged in the financing and launching of several significant minority-owned startups.

