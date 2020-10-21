Panther Labs Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification
Panther Labs demonstrates its continued commitment to security, confidentiality, and transparency for customer data by earning its SOC 2 certification
Oct 21, 2020, 08:30 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panther Labs, a cybersecurity company specializing in cloud-scale detection and response, announced the availability of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II report. Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance demonstrates Panther Labs' ability to ensure the privacy and security of customer data in its cloud-hosted security offering designed as an alternative to traditional security information and event management (SIEM) systems. The audit was performed by the independent cybersecurity firm, BARR Advisory, P.A.
A SOC 2 report is designed to meet the needs of customers in highly regulated industries who need assurance about the effectiveness of vendor controls for security, availability, and processing integrity of data. The completed examination comes at a time when Panther is seeing rapid adoption of its cloud-hosted service as organizations attempt to offload the operational complexities of managing big data pipelines and legacy SIEM systems.
"We are processing large volumes of critical security data for our customers every day," said Jack Naglieri, CEO at Panther Labs. "Earning the SOC 2 Type II certification reflects our commitment to data protection, privacy, and security as we reinvent the SIEM for cloud-first security teams."
If you're a customer or prospect interested in receiving a copy of Panther's SOC 2 report, send your request to [email protected].
About Panther Labs
Panther Labs is a cybersecurity company specializing in cloud-scale detection and response. The team includes security alumni from companies like Amazon and Airbnb. Panther's security platform is serverless and open source and helps organizations prevent breaches by providing actionable insights from large volumes of data. With Panther, teams can perform continuous security monitoring, achieve end-to-end security visibility across cloud and on-premise infrastructure, and build a robust security data lake to power investigations. Learn more at https://runpanther.io/
ABOUT BARR Advisory
BARR Advisory is a cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider, specializing in cybersecurity and compliance for Software as a Service (SaaS) companies. A trusted advisor to some of the fastest-growing cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements in highly regulated industries including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government.
