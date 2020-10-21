Panther Labs Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification

Panther Labs Panther Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification Tweet this

"We are processing large volumes of critical security data for our customers every day," said Jack Naglieri, CEO at Panther Labs. "Earning the SOC 2 Type II certification reflects our commitment to data protection, privacy, and security as we reinvent the SIEM for cloud-first security teams."

If you're a customer or prospect interested in receiving a copy of Panther's SOC 2 report, send your request to [email protected] .

About Panther Labs

Panther Labs is a cybersecurity company specializing in cloud-scale detection and response. The team includes security alumni from companies like Amazon and Airbnb. Panther's security platform is serverless and open source and helps organizations prevent breaches by providing actionable insights from large volumes of data. With Panther, teams can perform continuous security monitoring, achieve end-to-end security visibility across cloud and on-premise infrastructure, and build a robust security data lake to power investigations. Learn more at https://runpanther.io/

Follow Panther Labs

Blog: https://blog.runpanther.io/

GitHub: https://github.com/panther-labs/panther

Twitter: https://twitter.com/panther__labs

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/panther-labs

Related Links

More articles issued by Panther Labs

ABOUT BARR Advisory

BARR Advisory is a cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider, specializing in cybersecurity and compliance for Software as a Service (SaaS) companies. A trusted advisor to some of the fastest-growing cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements in highly regulated industries including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government.

SOURCE Panther Labs Inc.

Related Links

https://runpanther.io

