PANTHERx Rare Announces Exciting Leadership Changes: New President and Key Hire

PITTSBURGH, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx Rare, the nation's leading rare disease pharmacy, is excited to announce significant leadership changes as part of its ongoing growth and strategic development. These changes signify a new chapter in the Company's journey, showcasing its commitment to excellence and innovation in improving care and outcomes for individuals living with rare and complex conditions. 

Firstly, we are pleased to announce that Rob Snyder will assume the board Chairman role while continuing as CEO. Ken Bodmer will serve as the newly appointed President of PANTHERx Rare, with a proven track record of success and a wealth of experience in understanding the specialty pharmacy and pharmacy benefit management businesses. Ken brings invaluable expertise to the role. Having held several executive positions in prominent organizations is poised to steer PANTHERx Rare toward new heights of success. Ken and Rob's visionary leadership and passion for Rare Pharmacy make them the ideal choice to lead the Company into the future.

In addition, PANTHERx Rare is pleased to announce the appointment of B.J. Vaughn as the Chief Human Resources Officer. With a distinguished career and being a leader in talent management and organizational effectiveness. B.J.'s expertise will significantly contribute to the continued growth and success of the Company.

"I am honored to assume the role of President at PANTHERx Rare and work with such a talented team. Together we will continue to build upon the Company's remarkable achievements and propel the Company to even greater success. I am confident that our collective expertise and passion for serving individuals with rare and devastating conditions," said Ken Bodmer.

"I am excited to join PANTHERx Rare and contribute to its ongoing growth and development. The Company's reputation for excellence, innovation, and commitment to serving its customers' needs is inspiring. I look forward to working closely with the PANTHERx team and leveraging my experience to drive a meaningful impact", said B.J. Vaughn.

With these leadership changes, PANTHERx Rare is primed for continued success, fortified by exceptional leadership and a team of dedicated professionals. The Company remains unwavering in its commitment to delivering superior services and driving innovation in all we do.

About PANTHERx RARE:
PANTHERx RARE is one of the largest and fastest growing rare pharmacies in the United States. PANTHERx transforms lives by delivering medicine breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to people living with rare and devastating conditions. Although the overall incidence of rare diseases is as common as diabetes, less than 7% of the 7,000 known rare and devastating disorders have an FDA-approved therapy. Changes in federal policy and advances in science have led to a surge in FDA orphan drug approvals, providing tremendous hope to the rare disease community.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

