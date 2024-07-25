PANTHERx Rare Appoints Bansi Nagji as CEO; Rob Snyder appointed Executive Chair

PITTSBURGH, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx Rare, one of the nation's largest and fastest growing rare disease specialty pharmacies, today announced the appointment of Bansi Nagji as CEO effective August 1, 2024. In this role, Mr. Nagji will continue his existing service as a member of the Company's board of directors. Rob Snyder, the Company's current co-founder and CEO, will become full-time Executive Chair of PANTHERx Rare, also effective August 1.

Mr. Nagji brings to the CEO role more than 25 years of leadership experience spanning pharma services and supply chain, healthcare technology, and digital platforms. He has deep operating and strategic experience leading high-growth businesses and developing and executing organic and inorganic growth strategies. Mr. Nagji has served as Executive Chair at PANTHERx Rare since December 2023. Previously, he served as President, Healthcare at GoodRx, Inc., in addition to Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer at McKesson Corporation. Mr. Nagji also has extensive background as a board member for both private and public companies, including Change Healthcare, Deloitte, and Parata Systems.

Since co-founding PANTHERx Rare in 2011, Dr. Snyder has helped lead the organization through a sustained period of growth and transformation. As CEO, he was responsible for a variety of clinical, operational, and business development initiatives that continue to deliver value to PANTHERx Rare. In his role as Executive Chair, he will be responsible for working with industry partners to ensure PANTHERx Rare maintains its industry-leading reputation for delivering quality patient access to essential medications.

Mr. Nagji said, "PANTHERx Rare has achieved significant scale and impact under Rob's leadership since 2011, and I am thrilled to move into the role of CEO to lead the Company through its next phase of growth. Throughout my career in healthcare, I have focused on building businesses that help people gain critical access to the medications they need, and I am energized to leverage this experience to support PANTHERx Rare's long-term growth strategy and build additional scale to advance our important mission of helping people who are living with challenging rare diseases. I have tremendous respect for the people of PANTHERx Rare who created a culture that always puts patients first, and I look forward to continued collaboration with Rob in his new role as Executive Chair."

Dr. Snyder added, "Since founding PANTHERx Rare, our goal has been to improve every aspect of the patient experience. It has been incredibly rewarding to lead the organization through a significant period in its evolution, and I am excited to commit my full-time focus to further develop the access and support service innovations we deliver to our patients along their health journey. As PANTHERx Rare continues its next phase of growth, I am excited to see Bansi steer the organization through this important transformation. Having worked closely with Bansi for much of the past year, I am confident he brings the right combination of skills and experience to lead the company, and I'm energized to continue working with him."

These executive appointments complement the company's existing deep leadership bench and rapidly growing team of professionals dedicated to expert and empathetic patient care.

About PANTHERx Rare

PANTHERx Rare is a specialty pharmacy purely focused on rare and orphan diseases, distributing several orphan products and providing access and support services to those needing them most. Known as The Rare Disease Pharmacy®, PANTHERx transforms lives by delivering medicine breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to people living with rare and devastating conditions.

PANTHERx is a dual-accredited specialty pharmacy, holding distinctions in rare disease including the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) Distinction in Orphan Drugs and Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) Rare Disease Center of Excellence. As a pharmacy focused on patient satisfaction, PANTHERx is the seven-time winner of the prestigious MMIT Patient Choice Award, including the 2024 honor. PANTHERx is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and is licensed in all 50 states and US territories.

For more information, please contact marketing@pantherxrare.com .

SOURCE PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy