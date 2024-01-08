PANTHERx Rare Appoints Bansi Nagji as Executive Chair

News provided by

PANTHERx Rare

08 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx Rare, one of the nation's leading rare pharmacies, today announced the appointment of Bansi Nagji to the new board position of Executive Chair as part of the Company's ongoing strategic development and growth. 

Mr. Nagji brings to the role more than 25 years of leadership experience in pharma services and supply chain [logistics / operations], healthcare technology, and digital platforms. His operating and strategic experience includes leading high-growth businesses and developing and executing organic and inorganic growth strategies. Most recently, Mr. Nagji served as President, Healthcare at GoodRx, Inc. where he remains a Senior Advisor. Prior to that, he served for more than five years as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer for McKesson Corporation. Mr. Nagji also has an extensive background serving as a board member for both private and public companies, including Change Healthcare, Deloitte, LLP, and Parata Systems. 

"I am excited to contribute my leadership experience and passion for improving patient care to PANTHERx Rare. I have strong conviction in PANTHERx Rare's continued growth path and look forward to working closely with the Board and the executive leadership team to continue to advance the organization's important mission of helping people who are living with rare and devastating conditions," said Mr. Nagji. 

"The Executive Chair role will enhance alignment and engagement between our Board and our Executive Leadership Team to drive successful execution of our key strategic priorities. We couldn't have selected a better fit for this role than Bansi Nagji. His extensive leadership experience, deep knowledge of the pharma and healthcare space, and passion for leading and improving organizations is impressive. With Bansi's support, we are excited to further our commitment to delivering superior services and driving innovation in all we do," commented Rob Snyder, Chief Executive Officer of PANTHERx Rare.

The addition of this new role strongly positions PANTHERx Rare for continued success, fortified by a deep leadership bench and a team of dedicated professionals. PANTHERx Rare is backed by leading investors including Nautic Partners, The Vistria Group, and General Atlantic. 

About PANTHERx Rare
PANTHERx Rare is one of the largest and fastest growing rare pharmacies in the United States. Owned by a leading investor consortium consisting of Nautic Partners, The Vistria Group and General Atlantic, PANTHERx Rare transforms lives by delivering medicine breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to people living with rare and devastating conditions. Although the overall incidence of rare diseases is as common as diabetes, less than 7% of the 7,000 known rare and devastating disorders have an FDA-approved therapy. Changes in federal policy and advances in science have led to a surge in FDA orphan drug approvals, providing tremendous hope to the rare disease community. For more information, please contact [email protected].

