PANTHERx® Rare Continues Explosive Growth with Expansions of Pharmacy, HQ and Distribution Locations

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx® Rare, the leader in rare disease pharmacy, patient access, and support services in the United States, is pleased to announce three new expansions that will facilitate the company's continued growth and enhance its innovative capabilities to serve more people living with rare and devastating conditions.

First, the company is expanding geographically beyond its Pittsburgh-region roots to Collierville, TN, near Memphis and FedEx's World Headquarters. This new facility will become the second licensed pharmacy and packaging and dispensing location for PANTHERx Rare®, creating a fully redundant logistics solution. The Memphis location has over 30,000 sq ft in warehousing and dispensing space, along with an 8,000 sq ft of built-in refrigerator/freezer space to house temperature-sensitive medications, with a capacity of more than 1.5 million shipments annually. Memphis was selected as the preferred location for this type of facility as it's known as the "Supply Chain Capital of the World." The facility will be a services hub to provide 24/7 support to patients and their healthcare providers and is expected to be fully operational in late 2024.

Next, PANTHERx® Rare plans to move its national headquarters to the Settlers Ridge campus in Pittsburgh, four miles from its current location, in the fall of 2024. This 65,000 sq ft LEED Gold-certified HQ creates a responsible, energizing HQ space to accommodate PANTHERx's future growth and expanding RxARECARE® programs. The third expansion, also on the Settlers Ridge campus, will house a world-class dispensing operation for rare disease, with multiple power sources, significant generators, and a viewing platform to witness the operations. The dispensing facility, with over 28,000 sq ft of warehouse and dispensing space, will significantly increase the total shipment capacity. It is scheduled for a late 2026 opening.

"As the preeminent rare disease pharmacy, our company continues to experience tremendous growth in serving an increasing number of people living with rare conditions who need personalized support," said Rob Snyder, CEO of PANTHERx® Rare Pharmacy. "So, to continue fulfilling our promise to patients and healthcare professionals, and to our pharmaceutical partners that discover and develop life-saving treatments, we are investing in these near-term expansions to dramatically increase our specialty capacity and capabilities."

About PANTHERx Rare

PANTHERx Rare is a specialty pharmacy purely focused on rare and orphan diseases, distributing several orphan products and providing access and support services to those needing them most. Known as The Rare Disease Pharmacy®, PANTHERx transforms lives by delivering medicine breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to people living with rare and devastating conditions. While each rare condition affects few people, together all rare diseases impact an estimated 25 to 30 million Americans. Currently over 7,000 rare diseases have been identified and more than 90% of rare diseases are still without an FDA-approved treatment. Changes in federal policy and advances in science have led to a surge in FDA orphan drug approvals, providing tremendous hope to the rare disease community.

PANTHERx is a dual-accredited specialty pharmacy, holding distinctions in rare disease including the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) Distinction in Orphan Drugs and Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) Rare Disease Center of Excellence. As a pharmacy focused on patient satisfaction, PANTHERx is the six-time winner of the prestigious MMIT Patient Choice Award, including the 2023 honor. PANTHERx is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and is licensed in all 50 states and US territories.

