PANTHERx® Rare Launches Drug for APDS

PITTSBURGH, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx® Rare, one of the largest and fastest growing rare pharmacies in the United States, is pleased to announce the launch of Joenja® (leniolisib), an oral selective small-molecule PI3K delta inhibitor indicated for the treatment of APDS in adult and pediatric patients ages 12 or older.

"Our patients living with rare and devastating diseases deserve the best that medicine can offer. Through innovation and technology, we continue to make a positive impact on the quality of life of those living with rare diseases. We are pleased to add Joenja® to the list of medications in PANTHERx® portfolio," said Rob Snyder, president of PANTHERx® Rare.

Activated Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase-Delta Syndrome, or APDS, is a rare primary immunodeficiency affecting approximately one to two people per million with disease onset occurring as early as infancy. This condition results from a variant in the genes PIK3CD or PIK3R1 with both genes playing a role in the regulation of white blood cell maturation. The presence of a mutation in these genes lead to hyperactivity of the PI3Kδ pathway resulting in a failure for the immune cells (B and T cells) to mature and properly function. Imbalance in the PI3Kδ pathway results in immunodeficiency and dysregulation. Those with APDS may develop recurrent respiratory tract infections, bronchiectasis, lymphoproliferation as well as neurodevelopment delay and failure to thrive. Clinical presentation is highly variable ranging from asymptomatic adults to those suffering from lymphoproliferation or development of profound immunodeficiency.

Snyder explained Joenja® exerts its effects by blocking the active binding sites of PI3Kδ inhibiting the signaling pathway hyperactivity that leads to dysfunction and dysregulation of B and T cells. In clinical trials, Joenja® achieved both co-primary efficacy measures of reduction in lymph node size and correction of immunodeficiency in the target population. The most common adverse reactions (>10%) were headache, sinusitis, and atrophic dermatitis.

About PANTHERx Rare

PANTHERx Rare is one of the largest and fastest growing rare pharmacies in the United States. PANTHERx transforms lives by delivering medicine breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to people living with rare and devastating conditions. Although the overall incidence of rare diseases is as common as diabetes, less than 7% of the 7,000 known rare and devastating disorders have an FDA-approved therapy. Changes in federal policy and advances in science have led to a surge in FDA orphan drug approvals, providing tremendous hope to the rare disease community.

PANTHERx was recently awarded Specialty Pharmacy of the Year by the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) and earned the inaugural Accredited Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). PANTHERx is now a five-time winner of the prestigious MMIT Patient Choice Award, including the 2022 honor. PANTHERx is headquartered in Pittsburgh, licensed in all 50 states, and holds accreditations from URAC, NABP, and ACHC.

Contact:

Michele Rejonis

[email protected]

SOURCE PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy