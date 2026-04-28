PANTHERx® Rare Pharmacy Earns 2026 MMIT Patient Choice Award for Patient Satisfaction

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx® Rare, the trusted leader and innovator in patient access and support services for personalized rare disease care, received the 2026 MMIT Patient Choice Award in the Independent Specialty Pharmacy category during a ceremony at Asembia's AXS26 Summit.

The MMIT Patient Choice Award is based on achieving the highest average Net Promoter Score (NPS) in the Specialty Pharmacy Patient Satisfaction Survey, reflecting direct patient feedback on experience and quality of care. This marks the ninth time PANTHERx has earned this distinction, underscoring the company's sustained commitment to delivering hyper-personalized support for patients living with rare diseases.

"Earning the MMIT Patient Choice Award for the ninth time is a testament to the trust that rare disease patients and their families place in us every day," said Bansi Nagji, CEO of PANTHERx. "Every time we simplify a process, remove a barrier to therapy, or offer a moment of clarity and compassion, we can change someone's day—and often their trajectory. We are honored to be recognized by patients for that impact."

Designed for the realities of rare disease, the PANTHERx model is grounded in long-term relationships, deep therapy-specific expertise, and intentional coordination across patients, prescribers, and manufacturer partners. That experience-driven approach—refined over years of caring for patients with complex, high-touch needs—is what patients continue to recognize and reward with their trust. By combining this focus with individualized care built around each patient's needs, PANTHERx continues to set the standard for what personalized pharmacy care can deliver.

About PANTHERx Rare

PANTHERx Rare makes rare disease care more hyper-personalized and less overwhelming by focusing relentlessly on each patient and each therapy. PANTHERx experts develop deep personal relationships with patients, prescribers, and pharmaceutical partners, serving as trusted advocates to ensure seamless collaboration and exceptional care. Since its founding in a garage in Pittsburgh, PA in 2011, PANTHERx has grown into the largest independent rare pharmacy in the U.S., leveraging established-company resources while maintaining small-company responsiveness, innovation, and attention to detail.

PANTHERx is licensed in all 50 states and was the first national pharmacy to achieve dual accreditations in rare disease from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) and Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC). PANTHERx is also a nine-time winner of the prestigious MMIT Patient Choice Award for patient satisfaction, including the 2026 honor.

For more information, please email [email protected] or visit www.pantherxrare.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer May, Senior Manager, Marketing Communications

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SOURCE PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy