PANTHERx® Rare Selected by UCB as the Exclusive Specialty Pharmacy for the Distribution of KYGEVVI™

PITTSBURGH, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx® Rare, the trusted leader and innovator in patient access and support services for personalized rare disease care, announced that it was selected by UCB as the exclusive specialty pharmacy for the distribution of KYGEVVI™ (doxecitine and doxribtimine) powder for oral solution (2 g/2 g). Please see the full U.S Prescribing Information1 for additional information.

PANTHERx will leverage its proprietary and industry-leading RxARECARE® model to support patients, caregivers, and prescribers with therapy-specific clinical expertise. Through individualized case management, proactive education, and comprehensive financial and insurance navigation, PANTHERx helps make complex rare disease therapies more personal, less overwhelming, and easier to access.

"We are proud to partner with UCB to support access to KYGEVVI and deliver the hyper-personalized care for eligible people who are prescribed KYGEVVI," said Bansi Nagji, CEO, PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy. "TK2d is rare genetic mitochondrial disease, and we are continually inspired by the strength and determination of the families facing it every day. By providing dedicated, patient-centered support through our experienced RxARECARE teams, we aim to reduce the burden on patients and their families and help improve their treatment experiences."

About PANTHERx Rare

PANTHERx Rare makes rare disease care more hyper-personalized and less overwhelming by focusing relentlessly on each patient and each therapy. PANTHERx experts develop deep personal relationships with patients, prescribers, and pharmaceutical partners, serving as trusted advocates to ensure seamless collaboration and exceptional care. Since its founding in a garage in Pittsburgh, PA in 2011, PANTHERx has grown into the largest independent rare pharmacy in the U.S., leveraging established-company resources while maintaining small-company responsiveness, innovation, and attention to detail.

PANTHERx is licensed in all 50 states and was the first national pharmacy to achieve dual accreditations in rare disease from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) and Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC). PANTHERx is also the eight-time winner of the prestigious MMIT Patient Choice Award for patient satisfaction, including the 2025 honor.

For more information, please email [email protected] or visit www.pantherxrare.com.

About Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency

TK2d is a rare, inherited genetic disorder that affects the body's ability to produce and repair mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA). Conditions that cause low levels of mtDNA, including TK2d, can be called mitochondrial depletion syndromes. Symptoms of TK2d can include muscle weakness and respiratory (breathing) failure. While the exact frequency of TKd2 is not known, it is considered very rare.2

References:

1. KYGEVVI [Prescribing Information]. Smyrna, GA: UCB, Inc.

2. FDA Website. https://www.fda.gov/drugs/news-events-human-drugs/fda-approves-1st-drug-thymidine-kinase-2-deficiency-very-rare-mitochondrial-disease. Accessed February 2026

KYGEVVI™ is a trademark of the UCB Group of Companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

©2026 UCB, Inc., Smyrna, GA 30080. All rights reserved. US-MT-2600041

PANTHERx Rare Media Contact:

Jennifer May, Senior Manager, Marketing Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy