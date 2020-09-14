PANTHERx® Rare Pharmacy Selected by Blueprint Medicines to Distribute GAVRETO™ (pralsetinib) for the Treatment of Adults with Metastatic RET Fusion-Positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx® Rare Pharmacy announces that it has been selected by Blueprint Medicines as a limited distribution partner for new drug GAVRETO™ (pralsetinib), which was granted ­accelerated approval for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as detected by an FDA approved test. Developed by Blueprint Medicines, GAVRETO is a once-daily oral precision therapy designed to selectively and potently target oncogenic RET alterations.

RET activating fusions and mutations are key disease drivers in many cancer types, including NSCLC. RET fusions are implicated in approximately 1 to 2 percent of patients with NSCLC.

"PANTHERx is honored to be chosen by Blueprint Medicines to deliver this breakthrough oncology therapy to people living with RET fusion-positive metastatic NSCLC," said Dr. Gordon Vanscoy, Chairman and CEO of PANTHERx. "As a partner, we are proud to do our part in advancing rare oncology by providing award-winning white-glove services to this previously underserved patient population as part of our innovative RxARECARE™ model."

PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy, the largest independent and fastest growing specialty pharmacy in the United States, transforms lives by delivering medicine breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to patients afflicted with rare and devastating conditions. Although the incidence is as common as diabetes, less than 7% of the 7,000 known rare and devastating disorders have an approved therapy. Changes in federal policy and advances in science have led to a surge in FDA orphan drug approvals, providing tremendous hope to the rare disease community.

PANTHERx was recently awarded Specialty Pharmacy of the Year by the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) and earned the inaugural Accredited Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). PANTHERx is a three-time winner of the prestigious MMIT Patient Choice Award, including the 2020 honor. PANTHERx is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, licensed in all 50 states, and holds accreditations from URAC, NABP, and ACHC.

Blueprint Medicines and GAVRETO are trademarks of Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

