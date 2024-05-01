PANTHERx® Rare Pharmacy Wins Seventh Patient Choice Award

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For a seventh time, PANTHERx Rare has been recognized as the winner of the annual Independent Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award™, with the announcement made at the Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit this week. Since 2016, the Managed Markets Insights & Technology (MMIT) Patient Choice Award has honored the winning specialty pharmacy's exemplary commitment to patients based on the highest average net promoter scores (NPS) from the Zitter Insights Specialty Pharmacy Patient Satisfaction Survey, created to provide independent, objective benchmarking data across U.S. specialty pharmacies.

PANTHERx was also recognized recently by Drug Channels Institute as number seven in its ranking by revenue of the top specialty pharmacies, and as the largest independent specialty pharmacy in the U.S. Last week the company announced three new expansions to facilitate its continued growth and enhance its innovative capabilities to serve more people living with rare and devastating conditions. What also makes PANTHERx the leader in rare disease pharmacy is its innovative technology combined with the continued commitment of its associates in caring for each customer along their health journey with compassion, empathy, education, and training that supports their goal of helping individuals with rare diseases live their best lives.

"Since day one at PANTHERx I have been personally focused on improving every aspect of the patient experience as the cornerstone of our success," said PANTHERx Rare CEO and Co-founder Rob Snyder. "Together we've built a great company that's experiencing explosive growth, we're investing to continuously enhance the patient journey, and each day we strive to make our company better for our patients, caregivers, partners, and investors. We look forward to collaborating with existing and new pharmaceutical partners to bring many more life-saving therapies to market for the people with rare diseases who clearly need them."

About PANTHERx Rare

PANTHERx Rare is a specialty pharmacy purely focused on rare and orphan diseases, distributing several orphan products and providing access and support services to those needing them most. Known as The Rare Disease Pharmacy®, PANTHERx transforms lives by delivering medicine breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to people living with rare and devastating conditions. While each rare condition affects few people, together all rare diseases impact an estimated 25 to 30 million Americans. Currently over 7,000 rare diseases have been identified and more than 90% of rare diseases are still without an FDA-approved treatment. Changes in federal policy and advances in science have led to a surge in FDA orphan drug approvals, providing tremendous hope to the rare disease community.

PANTHERx is a dual-accredited specialty pharmacy, holding distinctions in rare disease including the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) Distinction in Orphan Drugs and Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) Rare Disease Center of Excellence. As a pharmacy focused on patient satisfaction, PANTHERx is the six-time winner of the prestigious MMIT Patient Choice Award, including the 2023 honor. PANTHERx is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and is licensed in all 50 states and US territories.

