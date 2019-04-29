PANTHERx® Specialty Pharmacy Announces a New Brand Look & Brand-New Facility

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy, The Rare Disease Specialty Pharmacy®, unveiled a new, sophisticated and modern brand identity today while simultaneously announcing a new, state-of-the-art third location. This past year. PANTHERx continued to grow and innovate, welcoming new members to its leadership team, winning many new biopharma contracts, and celebrating accolades such as NASP's Specialty Pharmacy of the Year and the title of one of the Fastest Growing Companies in the country according to Inc. Magazine.

"As a fast-growing company, PANTHERx realized that we were running out of space in our two existing facilities," said Dr. Gordon J. Vanscoy, Chairman & CEO of PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy. "While planning the launch of our third location, in the midst of other organizational enhancements, we realized that PANTHERx was at a pivotal moment. Our original branding was the platform for our current success, but we needed our branding to reflect our uniqueness in the market, our incredible growth as a company, our laser focus on patient care, our disruptive approach to specialty pharmacy, and our aggressive plans for the future."

PANTHERx: Facility #3

PANTHERx's third location, near the Pittsburgh International Airport, will add nearly 50,000 square feet of state-of-the-art operational capacity to PANTHERx's operations. The third site will join current facilities in Pittsburgh and Canfield, Ohio. This new location will give PANTHERx the ability to stay ahead of operational needs and fulfill our bold mission to transform lives by delivering medical breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to patients afflicted with rare and devastating conditions.

"We are excited about adding needed capacity to help PANTHERx deliver our award-winning white glove service to patients. This new facility will foster growth in our RxARECARE teams that provide unparalleled service to patients who need exclusive- and limited-distribution orphan drugs (including oncologics) and precision medicines," states Dr. Vanscoy. "Together with all of the other enhancements, the brand-new facility and new brand image signify that the future of PANTHERx is here."

PANTHERx: The New Look

PANTHERx's new brand image will be found on a soon-to-be-launched, easy-to-navigate, updated, website which will include simplified messaging and sleek new corporate graphics. PANTHERx's refreshed branding draws from the best elements of the original imagery, but includes modernized fonts, fresh new colors, and most notably, the integration of a multi-dimensional, silver panther that is visibly leaping forward out of the PANTHERx name. Though crafted professionally, PANTHERx's new image was developed with feedback from patients, partners, and friends of PANTHERx, who should expect to see the new images replacing the old in the coming weeks.

