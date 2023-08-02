PANTHERx® Selected by UCB as part of the Limited Specialty Pharmacy Network for RYSTIGGO®(rozanolixizumab-noli), for the Treatment of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx® Rare, a leader in rare disease product patient access and support services in the United States, is pleased to announce it has been selected by UCB as a limited distribution partner to provide RYSTIGGO® (rozanolixizumab-noli), the first and only FDA-approved targeted treatment for both anti- acetylcholine receptor (AChR) anti- muscle-specific tyrosine kinase (MuSK) antibody positive adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).1 For more information, please see the Full Prescribing Information for RYSTIGGO®.

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis is a rare, chronic autoimmune disease that results from pathogenic autoantibodies impairing synaptic transmission at the neuromuscular junction. 2-3 These autoantibodies primarily consist of AChR or MuSK antibodies. 4 The resultant damage manifests as muscle fatigue and weakness. These symptoms are often unpredictable and can range in severity from muscle weakness in the extremities, blurry vision, or difficulty swallowing, to severe respiratory muscle weakness which may require immediate emergency medical care.5

"The PANTHERx team is so pleased to be able to have a positive impact on the lives of our patients who suffer from devastating and debilitating diseases. We are happy to be able to help some individuals living with Generalized Myasthenia Gravis with the distribution of RYSTIGGO," said Rob Snyder, CEO of PANTHERx® Rare.

About PANTHERx Rare

PANTHERx Rare is a dual-accredited specialty pharmacy focused on rare and orphan disease, distributing several orphan products and providing access and support services to those needing them most. PANTHERx transforms lives by delivering medicine breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to people living with rare and devastating conditions. While each rare condition affects few people, together all rare diseases impact an estimated 25 to 30 million Americans.6 Currently over 7,000 rare diseases have been identified and more than 90% of rare diseases are still without an FDA-approved treatment.6 Changes in federal policy and advances in science have led to a surge in FDA orphan drug approvals, providing tremendous hope to the rare disease community.

PANTHERx is a dual-accredited specialty pharmacy, holding distinctions in rare disease including the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) Distinction in Orphan Drugs and Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) Rare Disease Center of Excellence.7-8 As a pharmacy focused on patient satisfaction, PANTHERx is now a six-time winner of the prestigious MMIT Patient Choice Award, including the 2023 honor.9 PANTHERx is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and is licensed in all 50 states and US territories.

For more information, please contact [email protected].com

SOURCE PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy