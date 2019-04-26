PANTHERx® Specialty Pharmacy Expands Oncology Offering to Include Personalized Oral Oncology and Precision Medicine

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx® Specialty Pharmacy, THE Rare Disease Specialty Pharmacy®, announces the expansion of its oncology franchise to include Precision Medicine. PANTHERx's focus on rare and devastating diseases now extends to the full complement of oncology medications including cell and gene therapy, which represents ~40% of orphan drugs. PANTHERx has recently secured access to multiple limited/exclusive distribution oral oncology products that use a personalized gene-based approach to treatment. As we begin our pursuit of servicing these patients with our best-in-class RxARECARE model, PANTHERx solidifies its position as the market's only pure and comprehensive rare and devastating disease pharmacy.

Oncology's New Frontier: Precision Medicine

Traditional medicine follows a one-size-fits-all approach and is designed to treat large patient populations suffering from the same broad condition. However, people often do not respond to a treatment uniformly. Some chemotherapies work well for certain people, while others don't help at all or cause serious side effects. A great deal of trial and error is involved in discovering which drug works best for specific groups. Precision medicine (or personalized medicine) expands the capabilities of science and is much more advanced and targeted. In order to select cell and gene therapies that are most likely to work for a particular individual, precision medicine considers information about an individual's genes, environment, lifestyle, and the specific characteristics of his or her malignancy. Even beyond oncology, precision medicine brings much hope as an estimated 80% of rare diseases are caused by a faulty gene.

PANTHERx's Innovative Approach

"We believe this class of treatments requires an innovative approach because many have unique storage, distribution, administration, and educational needs, as well as immense financial considerations. PANTHERx is ecstatic to be able to deliver our award-winning white glove service to patients afflicted with cancers through our Precision Oncology RxARECARE Teams," states Dr. Gordon Vanscoy, Chairman & CEO of PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy. "We are at the dawn of major advancements in care and have carefully researched opportunities, have invested heavily into technology and expertise, and have been awarded major biopharma partnerships. In tandem with PANTHERx, these partners have relentlessly pursued scientific advancements, and together, we will provide hope to people living with these devastating conditions. We are on the verge of announcing PANTHERx's new channel partnerships, that will produce even easier, more successful precision medicine launches, and increased speed to therapy. Collectively, today's announcement represents the beginning of many future precision (medicine) oncologic cell and gene therapy launches that will transform the way we manage and eradicate these awful conditions."

About PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy

PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy, The Rare Disease Specialty Pharmacy, is the industry's leading, independent national specialty pharmacy that is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. PANTHERx's mission is to transform lives by delivering medical breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to patients afflicted with rare and devastating conditions. Every day, PANTHERx creates ways to Reinvent Specialty, Revolutionize Pharmacy, and Redefine Care®, by developing focused solutions, bold innovations, and novel clinical services associated with the life-transforming therapies that the company delivers.

PANTHERx is quadruple-accredited and was awarded as the 2018 Specialty Pharmacy of the Year by the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP). Zitter Health Insights awarded PANTHERx the Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award winner for both 2017-2018 and 2018-2019. Additionally, PANTHERx was ranked #49 in the 2018 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in the nation, its third consecutive top 100 ranking, and a Best Place to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare magazine for 2018.

