PANTHERx® Specialty Pharmacy Named #49 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in America and #1 in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PANTHERx® Specialty Pharmacy, The Rare Disease Specialty Pharmacy®, announces that it has been named to the 37th Annual Inc. 5000 list, recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in America. PANTHERx® is being recognized on this prestigious national list as the 49th fastest growing company overall and the 5th fastest growing company in Health. Regionally, PANTHERx® is the #1 fastest growing company in Pennsylvania and #1 in Pittsburgh.

https://www.inc.com/profile/pantherx-specialty-pharmacy

About the Inc. Results: Moving Up 16 Slots



The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth rate of 538.2 percent, and a median growth rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years. PANTHERx® Specialty's rank at #49 reflects its 5,436 percent three-year growth rate, and the ability of Dr. Gordon Vanscoy, CEO and Chairman, and his team to grow PANTHERx®'s revenue to $454.3 million last year. Analysis reveals that PANTHERx® had the #1 highest revenue of the top 500 companies on the 2018 list.

"PANTHERx® Specialty is proud to be ranked near the top of the Inc. 5000 list for a third consecutive year. Growing from such high numbers over the past years is the real achievement, and this year is on track to be another record-setting year. Our #49 ranking for 2018, rising 16 slots from last year, emphasizes our passion and persistence in transforming the lives of patients with rare and devastating conditions," said Dr. Gordon J. Vanscoy, Chairman and CEO. "We continue to innovatively and attentively address the needs of our partners, prescribers, and, most importantly, our patients, by emulating the original approach to specialty pharmacy that has at its core the profound desire to improve the lives of medically vulnerable people in need of superior services. A primary contributor to the growth is our unwavering dedication to caring for our patients and we take pride in being ranked #1 in patient satisfaction* for the second year in a row."

PANTHERx® Specialty will be recognized among other Inc. 5000 honorees at the 37th Annual Inc. 5000 Conference and Awards Ceremony, taking place October 17-19, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas.

About PANTHERx® Specialty Pharmacy



PANTHERx® Specialty Pharmacy, The Rare Disease Specialty Pharmacy®, is an industry leading national specialty pharmacy headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. PANTHERx® Specialty's mission is to transform lives by delivering medical breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to patients afflicted with rare and devastating conditions. Every day we create ways to Reinvent Specialty, Revolutionize Pharmacy, and Redefine Care, by developing focused solutions, bold innovations, and novel clinical services associated with the life-transforming therapies that we deliver.

In addition to this recognition from Inc., PANTHERx® Specialty has been recognized as the Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award* winner in both 2017 and 2018, one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare magazine, and a Best Place to Work in Pittsburgh by the Pittsburgh Business Times. Learn more at www.pantherspecialty.com.

For further information, please contact media@pantherspecialty.com.

SOURCE PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy

Related Links

http://www.pantherspecialty.com

