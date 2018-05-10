PANTHERx® Specialty Pharmacy Selected by Otsuka to Distribute JYNARQUE

ADPKD is one of the most common, life-threatening genetic diseases, diagnosed in 140,000 Americans. In patients with this condition, fluid-filled cysts develop, enlarge in both kidneys, and eventually lead to kidney failure. ADPKD is the fourth leading cause of kidney failure and more than 50 percent of people with this condition will develop kidney failure by age 57.

JYNARQUE™ is a selective vasopressin V 2 -receptor antagonist. This means it blocks vasopressin, an anti-diuretic hormone secreted by the pituitary gland, which plays a key role in the fluid balance of the kidneys. By blocking this hormone, the drug can decrease cyst-cell proliferation and fluid secretion, which ultimately can reduce cyst growth. JYNARQUE™ was shown to reduce the rate of kidney function decline by 35 percent over a 12-month period when compared to a placebo, in patients with ADPKD.

"We are delighted to offer JYNARQUE™ as a breakthrough treatment to patients impacted by ADPKD, a rare and devastating condition" said Dr. Gordon Vanscoy, Chairman and CEO at PANTHERx®. "With our award-winning focus on patient satisfaction, PANTHERx®'s RareCareTM teams work diligently to ensure our patients receive innovative therapy solutions while providing the highest-touch care possible."

