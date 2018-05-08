PANTHERx® Specialty Pharmacy Wins Patient Choice Award

"PANTHERx® Specialty Pharmacy is honored to receive the award as the top specialty pharmacy in overall patient satisfaction in 2016, and now in 2017," says Dr. Gordon J. Vanscoy, Chairman & CEO. "We are humbled to be consistently recognized as the best specialty pharmacy in the eyes of our patients in the United States. Our involvement in the Zitter Health Patient Satisfaction Surveys validates our mission to redefine the level of care to the patients we are dedicated to serve on a daily basis. No other measure and recognition could mean more to us."

The Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award™ defines another strong year of performance in Zitter's quarterly surveys of patient satisfaction for PANTHERx®, which has ranked #1 according to Zitter Health Insights' key metric, "Net Promoter Score," in both the second and fourth quarter surveys.

"Repeating as the #1 overall Specialty Pharmacy in patient satisfaction is no small feat, especially when caring for such complex conditions," says Dr. Douglas Gebhard, VP of Pharmacy Services at PANTHERx®. "We know this recognition is a direct reflection of our dedicated colleagues who go out of their way each day to address the unique needs of our patients, so we are excited to share this award with every PANTHERx® employee that contributed to this milestone."

About the Award

The Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award was created by Zitter Health Insights and Specialty Pharmacy Times to honor specialty pharmacies and their commitment to patients. The criteria for the award were formulated by an external awards committee made up of prominent individuals representing pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers, trade organizations, consultants, and equity research firms. Pharmacies were selected for a Patient Choice Award based on their average Net Promoter Score (NPS) from all four quarterly surveys conducted during the 2017 calendar year. PANTHERx® Specialty Pharmacy's average NPS across all categories for 2017 was 87. This score was the highest average NPS across all 321 specialty pharmacies assessed during the 2017 calendar year.

About the Survey

The Zitter Health Insights' survey assesses numerous aspects of patient satisfaction and analyzes responses from more than 16,000 specialty pharmacy patients across all specialty pharmacies every year. By leveraging an independent entity to aggregate unbiased patient feedback, specialty pharmacies can objectively assess how they are perceived by their patients, as well as benchmark how they compare to competitor performance in the areas of patient perception, access, and adherence. The NPS – an index of -100 to 100 that measures patients' willingness to recommend their pharmacy to family and friends, is the overall key measure of the survey.

About PANTHERx® Specialty Pharmacy

PANTHERx® Specialty Pharmacy, THE Rare Disease Specialty Pharmacy®, is a national, quad-accredited, specialty pharmacy headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. PANTHERx® Specialty's mission is to transform lives by delivering medical breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to patients afflicted with rare and devastating conditions. PANTHERx® works daily to Reinvent Specialty, Revolutionize Pharmacy, and Redefine Care®, by developing focused solutions, bold innovations, and novel clinical services associated with life-transforming therapies.

For more information, please visit www.pantherspecialty.com or http://zitter.com/specialty-pharmacy-patient-choice-awards/.

Contact

Bridget T. Regan

1-855-726-8479

bregan@pantherspecialty.com

media@pantherspecialty.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pantherx-specialty-pharmacy-wins-patient-choice-award-300644419.html

SOURCE PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy

Related Links

http://www.pantherspecialty.com

