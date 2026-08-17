Papa Murphy's Answers Guest Demand, Bringing Back Beloved Chunky Italian Sausage with All-New Grandma's Pizza

The rectangular pizza arrives Aug. 17, featuring Papa Murphy's biggest pizza yet, featuring crispy edges, layers of flavor, and the long-awaited permanent return of a guest favorite topping.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guests asked. Papa Murphy's listened. By popular demand, Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza is bringing back its beloved Chunky Italian Sausage as a permanent menu staple, using the all-new, limited-time Grandma's Pizza as the featured pizza for its grand return on Aug. 17. While the large, rectangular Grandma's Pizza is available through Oct. 18, the Chunky Italian Sausage is here to stay and can be added to any Papa Murphy's pizza starting today.

Grandma's Pizza, a rustic, rectangular, pan-baked pizza, is Papa Murphy's largest pizza offering yet, featuring a crispy crust with golden edges. It's layered with creamy red sauce, classic marinara, whole-milk mozzarella, Papa Murphy's signature herb and cheese blend and the long-awaited return of Chunky Italian Sausage. While Grandma's Pizza is available through Oct. 18, guests can now enjoy the permanent return of Chunky Italian Sausage on any of their favorite Papa Murphy's crusts and recipes.

Starting at $14.99*, Grandma's Pizza delivers generous portions, bold flavor and exceptional value for feeding hungry families, game-day crowds and anyone gathering around the table during the busy fall season.

"When our guests start asking for something over and over, we pay attention," said Dallas Massey, senior vice president of marketing for Papa Murphy's. "Chunky Italian Sausage has built an incredibly loyal following, and we heard loud and clear that people wanted it back for good. Grandma's Pizza gave us the perfect canvas for this launch, but make no mistake: the Chunky Italian Sausage our guests love is officially back as a permanent addition to our menu, available on Grandma's Pizza or any other pizza we make."

As school schedules return, football kicks off and Labor Day celebrations bring friends and family together, Grandma's Pizza offers a simple way to serve a hot, fresh meal without sacrificing quality. Guests simply take it home and bake it fresh in their own ovens whenever it's time to eat.

Alongside the featured Chunky Italian Sausage Grandma's Pizza, guests can also create their own Grandma's Pizza with any two toppings for the same limited-time price. With Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake model, guests can pick up their pizza fresh and bake it at home whenever it's time to eat, making it a convenient option any day of the week.

For longtime guests, Grandma's Pizza marks more than a new menu item, it's the return of one of Papa Murphy's most beloved ingredients. For everyone else, it's a chance to discover why Chunky Italian Sausage has earned such a loyal following.

Whether it's Friday night football, a Labor Day cookout alternative or an easy weeknight dinner after school, Grandma's Pizza brings BIG flavor, BIG value, BIG pizza and the return of a favorite that guests have been waiting for.

For more information or to order online, visit PapaMurphys.com.

*Pricing varies: $14.99 in most markets, $15.99 in California, $16.99 in Alaska.

ABOUT PAPA MURPHY'S:

Papa Murphy's International LLC ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest take 'n' bake pizza brand in the United States, with nearly 1,000 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S. — plus locations in Canada and the UAE. It's no surprise that its story is a little unconventional. After all, Papa Murphy's brought an entirely new approach to the pizza industry. In addition to take 'n' bake pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers a selection of salads, sides, desserts and kid's options. Learn more and order online at papamurphys.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209-617-6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Papa Murphy’s