Papagayo Park to Open December 2025 as the Vibrant New Heart of Community Life at Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica

Designed in collaboration with globally recognized planning and landscape architecture firm EDSA , Papagayo Park features a Racquet Center with four Rebound Ace hard surface tennis courts; six pickleball courts and two padel courts; a custom-built pump track for bikes, scooters, and skateboards; a kids adventure area with splash zone, waterslides and a playground; a dog park, art studio, wellness and event shala; and a central lawn and casual dining that create a cohesive, walkable environment with something for everyone, whatever your age. Patio Social, a relaxed restaurant and bar, and Cono Loco, a playful gelateria, anchor the park's social life, just steps from the pool. Opening celebrations for the park will include a special padel clinic hosted by 11-time world champion Roby Gattiker, giving members an early preview of the park's new racquet center.

"Papagayo Park is the embodiment of how we see the future of community life at Peninsula Papagayo," said Francesca Poddie, Chief Operating Officer of Peninsula Papagayo. "Designed not only for multigenerational travel but for everyday life on the peninsula, it is an investment in the moments that bring people together, from kids learning confidence on the pump track to friends gathering on the courts at sunset. Its blend of play, wellness, creativity, and casual dining fosters shared moments that naturally strengthen community ties, making Papagayo Park a vibrant social anchor for residents and hotel guests alike.

As a cornerstone of Peninsula Papagayo's long-term master plan, Papagayo Park complements signature programs such as SurfX and The Explorers , as well as amenities including The Outpost at Palmares Preserve , Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course, and a new fleet of e-bikes that make it easier than ever to move effortlessly between neighborhoods, hotels, and experiences across the 1,400-acre peninsula.

The park strengthens Peninsula Papagayo's position as a leading global model for integrated resort and residential communities, where luxury living, outdoor adventure, and community connection come together through signature programs and an expanding collection of nature-based adventures and cultural experiences on Costa Rica's north Pacific coast.

About Peninsula Papagayo

Located on Costa Rica's North Pacific coast in Guanacaste, Peninsula Papagayo is Latin America's premier coastal retreat, spanning 1,400 acres of breathtaking landscapes. This private resort and club community offers a seamless blend of adventure, nature, and sustainability in one of the world's most biodiverse destinations. The community features Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica, Andaz Costa Rica Resort, Prieta Beach Club, the Arnold Palmer Signature Ocean Course, Marina Papagayo, and an exclusive collection of oceanfront homes and villas. Committed to environmental stewardship, Peninsula Papagayo champions sustainable development, conservation, and community initiatives to preserve Costa Rica's rich natural and cultural heritage. Just 30 minutes from Liberia International Airport, Peninsula Papagayo is easily accessible via 100+ seasonal weekly flights from major cities in North America and Europe. For more information, visit: PeninsulaPapagayo.com .

About Mohari Hospitality

Established in 2017 by Mark Scheinberg, Mohari Hospitality is a global investment firm specializing in luxury properties and lifestyle hospitality. With a diverse portfolio spanning premier destinations across Europe and the Americas, Mohari is dedicated to delivering exceptional guest and dining experiences. The firm's investments include a portfolio of luxury assets operating under iconic brands including the Four Seasons Madrid; Peninsula Papagayo's Four Seasons, Ritz Carlton Reserve, and Andaz Resort & Residences; and the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Additionally, Mohari owns Hakkasan Group, a global leader in modern Asian dining, and Tao Group Hospitality, a world-renowned hospitality company delivering distinctive culinary and premium dining and entertainment experiences. For more information visit: www.MohariHospitality.com

About Gencom

Gencom is a U.S.-based investment firm that owns, operates and develops prized real estate around the world with key operating partners such as Four Seasons, Ritz-Carlton, Rosewood, Auberge, Fairmont, Hyatt, Marriott and St. Regis. Founded more than 40 years ago, Gencom has grown to become one of the nation's leading firms specializing in the development and management of luxury resort and residential properties, alongside full-service hospitality operating platforms. Today, the Gencom portfolio is comprised of nearly $8 billion in assets under management and includes 23 owned assets in operation or under development with over 7,000 hotel rooms around the world; in addition to 240 properties spanning over 40 locations, comprised of 50,000 keys through its third-party management affiliate, Pyramid Global Hospitality, which oversees hotel property management and operations throughout the U.S. and Europe; and over 2 million square feet through affiliate, Convene, a hospitality company that designs, builds, and manages premium meeting, event, and flexible office spaces.For more information visit: Gencomgrp.com .

Contact:

Danielle Finnegan, Director of Public Relations

[email protected]

+1 786-813-5597

SOURCE Peninsula Papagayo