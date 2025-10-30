Peninsula Papagayo Honored with Two Global Awards for Sustainable Tourism Leadership

Costa Rican destination recognized in Dubai as the World's Leading Sustainable Hotel or Resort Development and the World's Leading Sustainable Community Empowerment Programme

PENINSULA PAPAGAYO, Costa Rica, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peninsula Papagayo, the 1,400-acre private club and resort community in northern Costa Rica, home to Four Seasons Resort , Andaz Resort and Nekajui Peninsula Papagayo, a Ritz Carlton Reserve , has been recognized with two prestigious honors at the 2nd Annual World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards in Dubai: World's Leading Sustainable Hotel or Resort Development and World's Leading Sustainable Community Empowerment Programme.

Located on Peninsula Papagayo, Palmares Preserve is a 250 acre oasis - one of the last remaining tropical dry forests on the planet.

Selected from over 900 entries worldwide, these awards underscore Peninsula Papagayo's unwavering commitment to redefining luxury tourism through environmental stewardship, social inclusion and responsible development — an ethos deeply rooted in the values of Costa Rica's Guanacaste province.

Since the acquisition by Mohari Hospitality and Gencom in 2016, Peninsula Papagayo has championed a holistic approach to sustainability — combining cutting-edge resort design with impactful community engagement. Through their strategic partnership, Peninsula Papagayo has become a leader in regenerative tourism and an inspiration for sustainable development worldwide.

"These awards are a testament to what's possible when purpose and progress work hand in hand," said Francesca Poddie, Chief Operating Officer of Peninsula Papagayo. "We're proud to be part of a movement that demonstrates how luxury and sustainability can coexist — not as opposites, but as partners in shaping a better future."

World's Leading Sustainable Hotel or Resort Development

This award recognizes hotel and resort developments that demonstrate excellence in sustainable design, environmental responsibility and community impact. Peninsula Papagayo's recognition reflects years of dedication to integrating sustainability into every aspect of the guest and member experience — from environmental reduction practices and low-impact architecture to biodiversity restoration and cultural heritage preservation.

Its visionary master plan ensures that less than 30 percent of the peninsula will ever be developed, protecting one of the planet's last remaining tropical dry forests and surrounding marine ecosystems. Recent projects, including Nekajui, a Ritz Carlton Reserve, Bahías by Antoine Predock and the forthcoming Papagayo Park, embrace regenerative design principles such as minimal land disturbance, native landscaping and optimized resource use. Peninsula Papagayo's ISO 50001-certified energy management system, a 51 percent reduction in water use at its golf course and AI-driven food-waste technology demonstrates measurable progress toward a low-impact, data-informed sustainability model that continues to set benchmarks for the industry.

World's Leading Sustainable Community Empowerment Programme

This distinction celebrates Creciendo Juntos ("Growing Together") Home Gardens initiative — an inspiring model of community-led progress in Guanacaste. To date, the program has trained 138 families across 13 communities, 55 percent of them led by women, in sustainable agriculture and entrepreneurship. The program has produced more than 250,000 kilograms of fresh vegetables, reduced pesticide use and improved household nutrition while creating direct market access to Peninsula Papagayo's resorts and farmers markets.

"I didn't know what a vegetable garden was at first, but I fell in love with it," says Marco Peña of the Home Gardens Project. "It's helped me mentally, financially, and brought my family closer."

This initiative reflects Peninsula Papagayo's long-term commitment to inclusive growth and shared prosperity, empowering Guanacaste's communities through education, opportunity and dignity.

"This recognition reinforces our belief that true sustainability is measured by shared prosperity," said Susana Vicente, Director of Sustainability of Peninsula Papagayo. "We're honored to represent Costa Rica on the global stage and proud of our partners, colleagues and communities who make this vision real every day."

The announcement coincides with the publication of Peninsula Papagayo's 2024 Impact Report and the launch of Papagayo Legacy, a guest-engagement platform that brings sustainability to life through hands-on experiences in conservation, culture and community.

Together, these milestones reaffirm Peninsula Papagayo's leadership in sustainable destination management, setting a global benchmark for responsible development and showing how private investment, local stewardship and long-term vision can create lasting value for people and the planet.

For more information about Peninsula Papagayo's sustainability initiatives, visit peninsulapapagayo.com/destination/sustainability .

About Peninsula Papagayo

Located on Costa Rica's North Pacific coast in Guanacaste, Peninsula Papagayo is Latin America's premier coastal retreat, spanning 1,400 acres of breathtaking landscapes. This private resort and club community offers a seamless blend of adventure, nature, and sustainability in one of the world's most biodiverse destinations. The community features Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica, Andaz Costa Rica Resort, Prieta Beach Club, the Arnold Palmer Ocean Course, Marina Papagayo, and an exclusive collection of oceanfront homes and villas. Committed to environmental stewardship, Peninsula Papagayo champions sustainable development, conservation, and community initiatives to preserve Costa Rica's rich natural and cultural heritage. Just 30 minutes from Liberia International Airport, Peninsula Papagayo is easily accessible via 100+ seasonal weekly flights from major cities in North America and Europe. For more information, visit: PeninsulaPapagayo.com .

