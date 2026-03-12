PaPaw's Ridge Announces U.S. National Expansion Following 2025 Debut

Rooted in Shelbyville, Kentucky, PaPaw's Ridge was created to honor Roy "PaPaw" Nethery, the family patriarch whose warmth, humor, and appreciation for life's simple pleasures continue to inspire the brand. Named after a ridge on Roy's family farmland since the 1800s, the bourbon reflects a family legacy rooted in agriculture, craftsmanship, and togetherness. Inspired by Roy's spirit, Papaw's Ridge Bourbon is made with local ingredients and designed to be shared.

Aged a minimum of four years, PaPaw's Ridge Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey (43% ABV/86 Proof) is crafted from a mash bill of yellow corn, rye, and barley. It opens with aromas of dark chocolate bourbon balls, butterscotch, and baked apple crumble, accented by a touch of campfire smoke. On the palate, notes of butterscotch and caramel apple are joined by subtle fig, leading to a smooth finish with warm vanilla. The bourbon is equally suited to sipping neat, on the rocks, or in classic cocktails.

"PaPaw's Ridge is more than just another Kentucky bourbon; it's a tribute to the man who taught us that the best moments in life are rooted in good company and simple quality," says Autumn Nethery, Founder of PaPaw's Ridge. "Expanding nationally is an exciting next step for us because more people across the country can experience the whiskey and the family story behind it. We're proud to share our legacy on a broader scale."

Previously launched in Florida, PaPaw's Ridge is now expanding beyond its initial retail footprint through broader national availability. Available for $39.99 per 750ml bottle, it can now be purchased at the Online Spirit Shop and shipped to over 40 states. Consumers can also check the brand's Store Locator for the latest retail availability as PaPaw's Ridge continues rolling out to additional stores and markets nationwide.

PaPaw to Autumn, Roy Nethery was a genuine character who was bigger than life. There was a ridge on his farmland where he'd take his family hunting, but in his later years, he was more interested in shooting the breeze than shooting at deer. Roy was an unfussy man who appreciated simple quality, and we've created PaPaw's Ridge in his honor. Made with locally grown yellow corn and aged for four years, this is a bourbon made for good times with good people. Perfect neat, on the rocks or mixed into your favorite cocktail, PaPaw's Ridge is just as at home in a mason jar as it is in a Glencairn tasting glass.

