Papaya Global Named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies Recognizing the Company's Growth into Payments

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Global, the only workforce payments platform, was named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024. Papaya Global was recognized as an innovator in the Finance industry for its unique workforce payments technology which enables global enterprises to pay their employees worldwide.

"Innovation is at the very core of Papaya Global, and our mission is to bring technology to workforce payments, an industry which has been lagging behind in its digital transformation," said Zvika Liblich, Chief Strategy Officer at Papaya Global. "That's why being named to Fast Company's most innovative companies list is a great honor and an affirmation that bringing AI-powered engines to payroll and payments supports our customers' day-to-day needs and their long-term growth."

Papaya Global has cemented its position as a disruptor in the payroll, payments, and enterprise solutions industry through recent innovations that redefine industry standards. Our Workforce Payments platform represents a revolutionary solution offering substantial benefits to companies.

In a business landscape where payroll management grows increasingly intricate, even major corporations grapple with costly errors like payment inaccuracies. Papaya's Payroll Payments platform empowers our clients to navigate these challenges, with the goal of reducing monthly errors from 5% to null.

This reduction has the potential to yield substantial annual savings, establishing Papaya as an industry leader in cost-effective payroll solutions.

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies package is available online, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 26. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala on May 16. The summit features a morning and afternoon of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation. This event celebrates the Most Innovative Companies honorees and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2024.

ABOUT PAPAYA GLOBAL

In an ever-expanding world economy, Papaya Global - co-founded by Eynat Guez in 2016 - is the ultimate workforce payments platform. Papaya's Workforce OS enables organizations to hire globally and pay locally, on time every time. Delivering full compliance and liability coverage, and supporting all employment models, Papaya's platform uses AI to consolidate and automate payroll and payments operations to seamlessly connect HR and Finance tech stacks. Streamlining these business-critical processes optimizes their efficiency and transparency, transforming workforce payments from an organization's biggest expense and liability, into its strongest strategic asset.

Papaya has recently been named NetSuite International Partner of the Year, as a Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT Matrix, and recognized by top tier publications including Inc., Forbes, and CNBC. Papaya Global serves customers like E-Toro, SentinelOne, SodaStream, Contentsquare and others, in 160+ countries worldwide.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090733/Papaya_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Papaya Global