Paper and paperboard container and packaging market in APAC to grow by USD 20.77 billion from 2022 to 2027| Increased adoption of retail-ready packaging to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The paper and paperboard container and packaging market size in APAC is expected to grow by USD 20.77 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 4.25% as per the latest Technavio market research report.

Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market: Increased adoption of retail-ready packaging to drive growth

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market in APAC 2023-2027

Increased adoption of retail-ready packaging drives the growth of the market during the forecast period. Packaging technologies like shelf-ready packaging (SRP) and retail-ready packaging (RRP) are developed in order to simplify the process of moving goods from crates (cartons) to shelves. to simplify the process of moving goods from crates (cartons) to shelves. These package options allow for a single smooth move rather than dumping individual units inside a box. Moreover, they are the most effective way to store goods and quickly accelerate their movement throughout the supply chain. Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Paper And Paperboard Container And Packaging Market: Use Of QR Code With Packaging

The use of QR codes with packaging is an emerging paper and paperboard container and packaging market in APAC. As consumers can scan the QR code to get fast, direct, and specific information about the product, placing QR (quick response) codes on paper and cardboard containers and packaging is powerful. Also, depending on the industry, QR codes can be used for various branding opportunities in paper and cardboard containers and packaging. Additionally, it can also be used by businesses to promote their products on social media, get customer feedback, and contact customers to provide support services. Hence, such trends fuel the paper and paperboard container and packaging market during the forecast period.

Some of the key Paper And Paperboard Container And Packaging Market Players:

The paper and paperboard container and packaging market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Amcor Plc, C and H Paperbox Thailand Co. Ltd., Continental Packaging Thailand Co. Ltd., Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Hong Thai Packaging Co. Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, International Paper Co., Mondi plc, Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Rengo Co. Ltd., Sarnti Packaging Co. Ltd., SCG Packaging, Shandong Sun Holdings Group, Tetra Pak Group, Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., WestRock Co., Xiamen Hexing Packaging and Printing Co. Ltd., and Zijiang Holdings

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Paper And Paperboard Container And Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

This Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market report in APAC extensively covers market segmentation by product (paper bags and sacks, corrugated containers and packaging, folding boxes and cases, and others), end-user (food and beverages, industrial products, healthcare, and others) and geography (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of APAC).

The paper bags and sacks segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. The food and beverage industry and the construction industry are the major users of paper bags. Paper bags are a cost-effective and versatile way to protect, store and transport a wide variety of goods. Along with these factors, they are eco-friendly, customizable, practical, recyclable, and come in different sizes. Furthermore, an increase in the use of paper bags in the food and beverage industry is expected to fuel the growth of the paper and paperboard container and packaging market in APAC.

Related Reports:

The paper and paperboard container and packaging market size is expected to increase to USD 56.42 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers paper and paperboard container and packaging market segmentation by product (paper bags and sacks, corrugated containers and packaging, folding boxes and cases, and others), end-user (food and beverages, industrial products, healthcare, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The emergence of specialized paper and paperboard containers is notably driving the paper and paperboard container and packaging market growth.

The liquid paperboard market size is expected to increase by USD 2.99 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.67%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers liquid paperboard market segmentation by application (dairy products, juice products, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan). Technological innovations in liquid packaging is one of the key liquid paperboard market trends.

Paper And Paperboard Container And Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.87 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, C and H Paperbox Thailand Co. Ltd., Continental Packaging Thailand Co. Ltd., Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Hong Thai Packaging Co. Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, International Paper Co., Mondi plc, Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Rengo Co. Ltd., Sarnti Packaging Co. Ltd., SCG Packaging, Shandong Sun Holdings Group, Tetra Pak Group, Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., WestRock Co., Xiamen Hexing Packaging and Printing Co. Ltd., and Zijiang Holdings Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

