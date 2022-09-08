Paper Coating Materials Market to Garner $3.4 Billion, Globally, By 2031 at 4.8% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

The increase in demand from the paper manufacturing industries, especially for corrugated boxes and cover bindings in food packaging drive the growth of the global paper coating materials market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Paper Coating Materials Market by Material Type (Calcium Carbonate, Kaolin Clay, Titanium Dioxide, Starch, Others), by Coating Type (Single-side, Double-side), by End Use (Binding, Stationary, Packaging, Corrugated Boxes, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". According to the report, the global paper coating materials industry generated $2.1 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $3.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

The increase in demand from the paper manufacturing industries, especially for corrugated boxes and cover bindings in food packaging drive the growth of the global paper coating materials market. However, rise in use of electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and e-books restrict the market growth. Moreover, the environmental concerns on non-biodegradable plastics present new opportunities in the coming years.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1888

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global paper coating materials market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which led to halt all industrial operations across the world, especially in the initial period.

Owing to supply chain disruptions, closure of production facilities, shortage of raw materials, and less labor force, the packaging industry was severely hampered which had a direct impact on the global paper coating materials market.

A significant reduction in demand for consumer goods and raw materials from various industries in different regions resulted in the loss of corrugated packaging manufacturers, which in turn, declined the demand for paper coating materials during the pandemic.

However, the market has already recovered the loss in the post-pandemic.

The packaging segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end use, the packaging segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global paper coating materials market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, attributed to ban on lightweight plastic bags in some countries. Growth in demand for flexible paper packaging, owing to rise in awareness among consumers regarding harmful effects of plastic on the environment is another factor that drives the paper packaging industry. However, the stationary segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in inclination toward higher education fuels demand for different types of stationery products. In addition, encouraging government initiatives led to growth of the educational sector in recent years, which has a positive impact on the market growth.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Paper Coating Materials Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1888?reqfor=covid

The calcium carbonate segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on material type, the calcium carbonate segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-thirds of the global paper coating materials market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Increase in demand for paper from packaging applications and hygiene-related products like tissue paper is a major growth driver for the market. However, the starch segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031, due to increase in closure of paper mill systems.

The single-side segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on coating type, the single-side segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global paper coating materials market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the surge in demand for gift wraps and rise in advertisement activities in developing countries through posters. However, the double-side segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in demand for information related magazines such as fashion magazines and science magazines drive demand for double-side coated paper. Double-sided coated papers are usually made up of multiple layers that create a lot more opacity, making them a great option for printing images.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global paper coating materials market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in population, increase in disposable income, and rise in demand for attractively packaged materials are among the major motivators for the growth of the paper coating materials market in the region. Other regions discussed in the report include North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

Leading Market Players: -

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Celanese Corporation

Imerys SA

Omya AG

Penford Corporation

Michelman Inc.

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd

Eastman Chemical Company

Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas.

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/paper-coating-materials-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Roof Coatings Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Thermal Spray Coating Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Coating Additives Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Honeycomb Core Materials Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Anti-corrosion Coating Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027

Optical Coating Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Honeycomb Paper Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research