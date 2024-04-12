Paper Pallet Market to Reach $1.3 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, Del., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Paper Pallet Market by Type (Corrugated Pallets, Cardboard Pallets, Honeycomb Pallets), Load Capacity (Up to 1 ton, 1-2 tons, Above 2 tons), and End User (Shipping and Logistics, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Cosmetics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global paper pallet market size was valued at $0.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $1.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

One of the major drivers in the paper pallet market is increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, driven by environmental concerns and regulatory pressures. Additionally, the cost-effectiveness and lightweight nature of paper pallets contribute to their attractiveness, reducing transportation costs and enhancing efficiency. Furthermore, the recyclability and versatility of paper pallets cater to diverse industry needs, further fueling their adoption. As businesses across various sectors prioritize sustainability and seek eco-friendly alternatives to traditional pallets, the demand for paper pallets continues to surge. With ongoing innovation and advancements in manufacturing processes, the paper pallet market is composed for sustained growth by offering opportunities for manufacturers to capitalize on the evolving landscape of packaging solutions.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $0.9 Billion Market Size In 2032 $1.3 Billion CAGR 4.2 % No. Of Pages In Report 280 Segments Covered Type, Load Capacity, End User, And Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, And Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, And UAE. Drivers Reduced Transportation Costs Increasing Demand For Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions Supply Chain Efficiency Opportunities Growing E-Commerce Sector Advancements In Material Technology Rising Demand For Sustainable Practices Restraints Limited Load Capacity Durability Concerns Limited Reusability

The corrugated pallets segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the corrugated pallets segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the paper pallet market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Corrugated pallets offer a unique combination of strength, durability, and lightweight design, making them ideal for a wide range of applications across various industries. Their ability to withstand heavy loads while remaining lightweight contributes to cost savings in transportation and handling. Corrugated pallets are highly customizable, allowing for tailored designs to meet specific industry requirements.

The up to 1 ton segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By load capacity, the "Up to 1 ton" segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global paper pallet market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Its versatility serves a wide array of industries such as retail, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and automotive which ensures widespread demand. Paper pallets within this weight range provide a balanced blend of strength and lightweight construction which makes them suitable for diverse shipping needs.

The shipping & logistics segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By end user, the shipping & logistics segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global paper pallet market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Paper pallets fulfill the need by offering a balance between strength and lightweight design, optimizing transportation costs and efficiency. In addition, the shipping and logistics industry is increasing emphasis on sustainability which aligns perfectly with the eco-friendly nature of paper pallets and further boosts their adoption.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market with the largest share during the forecast period. Rapid economic growth and expanding e-commerce sector in the region contribute to increased shipping and logistics activities, further fueling demand for lightweight yet durable pallet solutions. Moreover, government initiatives promoting sustainable practices and regulations favoring eco-friendly packaging solutions in countries like China and Japan provide a conducive environment for the growth of the paper pallet market.

Leading Market Players:

Conitex Sonoco

DS Smith Plc

Kimmo (Pty) Ltd.

Kraft Pal Technologies Ltd.

Interpak Industries Pte. Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corporation

Mondi Group

The Alternative Pallet Company Ltd.

The Corrugated Pallet Company

Smurfit Kappa Group

The report analyzes government regulations, policies, and patents to provide information on the current market trends and suggests future growth opportunities globally. Furthermore, the study highlights Porter's five forces analysis to determine the factors affecting market growth

