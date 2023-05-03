Paper Products Online Auction Features Liquidation of Kraft Linerboard Paper Rolls

Tiger Group offers 2,120 rolls in court-ordered bankruptcy sale on May 16.

HOUSTON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A May 16 Tiger Group online auction features 2,120 kraft linerboard paper rolls formerly owned by a global broker and distributor of pulp and paper products.

"It is rare for this much high-quality kraft linerboard—about 3,700 metric tons in all—to become available on the secondary market," said Chad Farrell, a Houston-based Tiger Group Managing Director. "That makes this court-ordered bankruptcy sale an excellent opportunity for packaging-industry brokers, distributors and manufacturers both domestically and internationally."

Lots in the timed, online auction begin closing on Tuesday, May 16, at 10 a.m. (CT). Bidding opens on Tuesday, May 9, at SoldTiger.com.

Tiger is auctioning the kraft linerboard paper rolls as part of the Chapter 7 bankruptcy process for Barnett Corp., a global broker and distributor of pulp and paper products. The Cedarhurst, New York-based company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation this past December in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of New York (Central Islip).

The majority of the inventory is from the Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) mill. The paper rolls are stored in specialized, third-party warehouses in Georgia, Louisiana, and Florida, as well as Quebec, Canada.

"They are ready for shipping by truck and rail from the third-party warehouses and for export internationally as needed," Farrell said. "Detailed information and photos of the rolls are available at Soldtiger.com."

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit:

https://soldtiger.com/sales/kraft-linerboard-paper-roll-auction/

