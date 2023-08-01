Paper starch market to grow by USD 8,982.41 million from 2022 to 2027|Booming e-commerce and packaging industry drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The paper starch market is set to grow by USD 8,982.41 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The booming e-commerce and packaging industry drives the growth of the paper starch market. The market's growth can be attributed to factors like internet adoption, middle-class growth, organized retail, exports, and global e-commerce. Furthermore, emerging markets and increased internet access drive the global e-commerce market, benefiting the paper starch market. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the paper starch market during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paper Starch Market 2023-2027

The paper starch market covers the following areas:

The report on the paper starch market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Paper Starch Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

The use of novel technologies for the production and development of physically modified starches is an emerging paper starch market trend. The new technologies include cold-water-soluble starch, pregelatinized granular starch, and granular cold-water-swellable starch. In order to overcome this, innovative approaches maintain starch granule integrity and provide cold-water thickening. Additionally, proper cooking in water enhances modified starch's application, versatility, and functionality. Hence, such trends boost the growth of the paper starch market during the forecast period.

Complexities in raw material procurement challenge the growth of the paper starch market. The global market faces challenges from inadequate feedstock supply and fluctuating raw material prices. Furthermore, maintaining a steady supply is difficult due to increasing prices and fluctuations in raw material prices, influenced by nature, impacting production and pricing. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions - Buy Now!

Paper Starch Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This paper starch market report extensively covers market segmentation by source (packaging paper and paperboard, printing and writing paper, and others), application (corn, potato, wheat, and cassava), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The packaging paper and paperboard segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. In wet-end sizing in the paper industry, corn starch is used to provide surface improvement and dry strength. Furthermore, paper manufacturing involves several steps, including stock preparation, sheet formation, pressing, drying, and surface finishing. Hence, such factors impact the growth of the paper starch market positively.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Angel Starch and Food Pvt. Ltd.

and Food Pvt. Ltd. Anora Group Plc

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Bharat Starch

Bluecraft Agro Pvt. Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

Desai Marketing

Food Innovation Online Corp.

Gromotech Agrochem Pvt. Ltd.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.

Ingredion Inc.

Kent Corp.

Poon Phol Co. Ltd.

Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd.

Roquette Freres SA

SPAC Starch Products India Pvt. Ltd.

Sudzucker AG

Tate and Lyle Plc

Tereos Group

Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

VENDOR OFFERING EXPLANATION

Anora Group Plc - The company offers paper starch such as Finnative starch which is used as a binding and coating agent in the manufacture of paper and paperboard.

The company offers paper starch such as Finnative starch which is used as a binding and coating agent in the manufacture of paper and paperboard. Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers paper starch such as corn starch, wheat starch, and sorghum starch.

The company offers paper starch such as corn starch, wheat starch, and sorghum starch. Cargill Inc. - The company offers paper starch such as wet end paper making starches, coating starches, and surface treatment starches.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Global Pea Starch Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 100.32 million. This pea starch market research report extensively covers market segmentation by type (conventional and organic), application (food and beverage, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing prominence of private-label brands is notably driving the market growth.

The starch polymer market size is expected to increase by USD 365.16 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers starch polymer market segmentation by end-user (packaging, textile, agriculture, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rise in consumer adoption of biodegradable plastics for packaging is notably driving the starch polymer market growth.

Paper Starch Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.63% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,982.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Angel Starch and Food Pvt. Ltd., Anora Group Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bharat Starch, Bluecraft Agro Pvt. Ltd., Cargill Inc., Desai Marketing, Food Innovation Online Corp., Gromotech Agrochem Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Kent Corp., Poon Phol Co. Ltd., Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, SPAC Starch Products India Pvt. Ltd., Sudzucker AG, Tate and Lyle Plc, Tereos Group, and Gulshan Polyols Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Source



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global paper starch market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global paper starch market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Source Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Source Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Source

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Source - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Source - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Source

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Source



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Source

6.3 Corn - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Corn - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Corn - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Corn - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Corn - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Potato - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Potato - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Potato - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Potato - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Potato - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Wheat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Wheat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Wheat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Wheat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Wheat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Cassava - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Cassava - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Cassava - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Cassava - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Cassava - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Source

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Source ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Source ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Packaging paper and paperboard - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Packaging paper and paperboard - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Packaging paper and paperboard - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Packaging paper and paperboard - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Packaging paper and paperboard - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Printing and writing paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Printing and writing paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Printing and writing paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Printing and writing paper - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Printing and writing paper - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Anora Group Plc

Exhibit 123: Anora Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 124: Anora Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Anora Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Anora Group Plc - Segment focus

12.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 127: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

12.5 Bluecraft Agro Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Bluecraft Agro Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Bluecraft Agro Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Bluecraft Agro Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 134: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Food Innovation Online Corp.

Exhibit 138: Food Innovation Online Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Food Innovation Online Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Food Innovation Online Corp. - Key offerings

12.8 Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Ingredion Inc.

Exhibit 145: Ingredion Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Ingredion Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Ingredion Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Ingredion Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Ingredion Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Kent Corp.

Exhibit 150: Kent Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Kent Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Kent Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 Poon Phol Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 153: Poon Phol Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Poon Phol Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Poon Phol Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Roquette Freres SA

Exhibit 159: Roquette Freres SA - Overview



Exhibit 160: Roquette Freres SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Roquette Freres SA - Key offerings

12.14 SPAC Starch Products India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 162: SPAC Starch Products India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: SPAC Starch Products India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: SPAC Starch Products India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Sudzucker AG

Exhibit 165: Sudzucker AG - Overview



Exhibit 166: Sudzucker AG - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Sudzucker AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Sudzucker AG - Segment focus

12.16 Tate and Lyle Plc

Exhibit 169: Tate and Lyle Plc - Overview



Exhibit 170: Tate and Lyle Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Tate and Lyle Plc - Key news



Exhibit 172: Tate and Lyle Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Tate and Lyle Plc - Segment focus

12.17 Tereos Group

Exhibit 174: Tereos Group - Overview



Exhibit 175: Tereos Group - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Tereos Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Tereos Group - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio