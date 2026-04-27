Pappas and Consul General Anton Lungu Honor Moldovan National Flag Day in Chicago at Flag Raising and Reception Honoring Civic Leaders

CHICAGO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas will participate in the raising of the Moldovan tricolor over Daley Plaza at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, April 27, in downtown Chicago followed by a reception in her Clark Street office.

The celebration commemorates April 27, 1990, when Moldova officially adopted its national flag of blue, yellow and red. The flag features the Moldovan coat of arms centered on the yellow band—a golden eagle holding an olive branch, scepter and cross, with a shield bearing the iconic aurochs head, a long-standing symbol of the nation's independence, pride and strength.

The anniversary events will begin with the noontime public flag-raising ceremony at Daley Plaza, highlighting the significance of the Moldovan flag and its evolution from earlier historical banners from the Soviet era and before. The ceremony will include remarks from civic leaders and representatives of Chicago's Moldovan community.

Following the ceremony, invited guests will attend a reception hosted at the office of Treasurer Pappas, where she and Consul General Anton Lungu will recognize notable Moldovan-Americans for their contributions to the cultural, civic and economic life of the Chicago region. The event at 118 N. Clark Street, Room 112, will feature honorees who will receive Certificates of Excellence for their leadership.

Moldovan National Flag Day was officially established in 2010 and is observed annually with patriotic events and ceremonies. Chicago's celebration reflects the city's cultural diversity and commitment to honoring the heritage of its many international communities.

"More than 30,000 Moldovan Americans in Chicagoland have helped make Cook County and its surrounding area the largest Moldovan population center in America," said Pappas. "With ancient religious traditions, crowded parishes and abundant entrepreneurial energy Chicago's Moldovan population has made its mark on our hometown. I'm honored to recognize that proud tradition and the people who continue to help shape it."

Honorees: Igor Cialenko, Professor, Illinois Institute of Technology; Cristina Croitoru, Singer; Dima Haret, DJ & Music Manager; Andrei Nimerenco, Photobooth Services Manager; Andrei Turea, Deluxe Wine and Spirits; Mihai Sava, Moldovan Trucking Community Representative; and Sergiu Chiperi, Dance Studio Founder; Iurie Calmatui, Community Photographer

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas