Cook County Treasurer Pappas Honors Arab American Leaders during Heritage Month Celebration

CHICAGO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas will celebrate Arab American Heritage Month by recognizing more than two dozen distinguished business, civic, political and religious leaders from across Chicagoland at a ceremony on Wednesday, April 29th.

The event will take place at 2 p.m. at the Treasurer's Office, 118 N Clark Street, Room 112, where honorees will receive Certificates of Excellence for their contributions to the region.

The celebration highlights the vital role Arab Americans play in shaping the cultural, economic and civic life of Cook County and underscores the county's commitment to honoring its diversity.

"The more than 180,000 Arab Americans in Cook County have enriched Chicagoland immeasurably with contributions in business, science, technology, medicine, arts, politics, and, of course, cuisine," Pappas said. "They've also been in the vanguard of the fight for social justice and civil rights, so it's important to recognize good work when you see it."

Honorees represent a wide cross-section of the Arab American community, including leaders in business, healthcare, law, faith organizations and community service.

They include: Sheikh Fahmy Hossein Abdelkawy, Imam and Resident Scholar, Islamic Center of Wheaton; Rev. Fr. Joseph Hector Abouid, Priest, Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America; Fatima Abu Dyab, DJ & Event Curator, Bazz Events; Dr. Ruba Abuhashish, Graduate Program Specialist, Concordia University; Mohommad Ahmad, Broker, Suntrust Insurance Agency; Sheikh Dr. Mostafa Ismail Al-Azhari, Academy Director; Dr. Baker Alfarajat, Officer, Chicago Police Department; Ahlam Alhnaity, Educator & Community Advocate; Biekhal Alkhalifa, Civil Engineer & Real Estate Professional, Kale Realty; Khalaf Al-Latayfeh Malkawi, Soccer Referee; Bilal Almasri, Founder, Arab American Association of Engineers & Architects; Raed Alqaryouti, Founder, Chicago Luxury Limousine; Sawsan Alsawi, Principal, ICCI Academy; Jalil Elias Atiyeh, Owner, King Foods; Jomana Awwad, Educator & Community Advocate, DDM Academy; Maha Ayesh, Detective, Bartlett Police Department; Sami Bader, Entrepreneur & Real Estate Investor; Suheir Bakrakat, Entrepreneur; Khaled Grainawi, Owner, Baladi Fresh Market & ARCHI BUILDERS LLC.; Mustafa Hammad, Owner, Pita Pita Mediterranean Grill; Farah Hobballah, Immigration Attorney, Hobballah Legal Group; Louay Ihmud, Owner, Blu Energy Drinks; Nael Karaja, Reporter, Palestine Broadcasting Corporation; Syed Khalil Ullah, Journalist, Hum News International & Voice of South Asia; Hasan Minawi, Musician & Humanitarian Leader; Asala Mohammed Moussa, Cosmetologist; Samer Nofel, Founder, Zaffa & Chicago Dabke; Nadeem Olayyan, Founder & CEO,Global Med Care; Dr. Jamila Omar, Educator & Community Advocate; Yusuf Ruyyashi, Principal Engineer, Mastercard; Detective Eyman Zabadneh, Cook County Sheriff's Department; Ekram Jubuh, Community Advocate

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas