Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas recognizes Assyrian National Heritage by honoring more than two dozen civic, business and community leaders

Jan 23, 2026

WHO:

Maria Pappas, Cook County Treasurer

WHAT:

Treasurer Pappas and Charles Carpets Owner Charles Isho will celebrate Assyrian Heritage by presenting nearly two dozen community leaders with Certificates of Excellence.

WHEN:

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday, January 23, 2026

WHERE:

Cook County Treasurer's Office, 118 N. Clark St., Room 112, Chicago, IL 60602 

WHY:

"The more than 80,000 Assyrian Americans in and around Cook County tremendously enrich the fabric of Chicago and the surrounding area. For more than a century, Assyrians have flocked here to escape persecution, raise families and pursue economic and educational goals. Over the years they've opened countless businesses and cultural and religious institutions. Whether in entertainment, technology, academia, healthcare, finance, hospitality or myriad other fields, Assyrians have been here bootstrapping it and contributing to the county for generations," said Pappas. "And the men and women we honor today continue that proud tradition of fostering cultural and economic growth in Chicagoland." 

AWARDEES:

Honorees at the celebration are Youberd Bahram, Assyrian Language Teacher, Dunia Barcham, Medical Care Coordinator, Marie Benyamin, Niles Trustee, Najiba Daniel, Orshel Media Host, Chris Dankha, Babil Cultural Ctr. President, Deacon Frank Gilbart, Documentary Director, Joseph Hermiz, University of Chicago Doctoral Researcher, Fr. Alfred Ibrahim, Assyrian Evangelical Church, Charles Isho, Charles Carpets & Construction Owner, Lena Ishaya, Assyrian Community Ctr. President, Julie Kako, Sauganash Flowers & Gifts Owner, Tony Kalogerakos, Attorney, Fr. Antwan Lachin, St. John's & Assyrian Church of the East, Sargon Mendo, RMS Management CEO, Ninos Nirari, Assyrian Cultural Foundation Activist, Dr. Alksander Odisho, Pro Health Medical Group CEO, Diane Pathieu, ABC 7 Anchor/Reporter, Ramina Samuel, Niles North HS Counselor, Atour Sargon, Lincolnwood Trustee, Deacon William Sargool, Niles Township HS Teacher, Fr. Gewargis Shmoel, St. Odisho Church & Assyrian Church of the East, Stephanie Sorisho, Indiana University PhD Candidate, Rabi Joann Yousif, Assyrian National Council of Illinois Principal

