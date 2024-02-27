Pappas urges property owners to pay First Installment tax bills by Friday, March 1 due date

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Installment Tax Year 2023 property taxes are due Friday, March 1, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas reminded taxpayers today.

The Treasurer's Office posted nearly 1.8 million bills online at cookcountytreasurer.com in early December and mailed printed bills to taxpayers in late January.

"If you don't pay your taxes by the due date you end up paying more because of the interest penalty," Pappas said. "This is the first tax bill that reflects how we succeeded in slashing the interest rate in half. But the best thing to do is to pay your taxes on time."

The Treasurer's Office accepts partial payments from those unable to pay the full amount. After March 1, any balance due is charged 0.75% per month, as required by state law. Illinois lawmakers in 2023 approved historic reforms championed by Pappas that reduced the interest rate penalty from 1.5% to 0.75 per month, or from 18% to 9% annually.

To make a payment or download a copy of your tax bill, visit cookcountytreasurer.com:

Select the blue box labeled "Pay Online for Free"

Search by property address or enter your Property Index Number

Follow the steps as directed; you will need to know your account number and your bank's routing number.

You can also use the website to:

Search for $93 million in available refunds;

in available refunds; Check to see if you are missing out on $57 million in tax exemptions, which can lower the tax bill;

in tax exemptions, which can lower the tax bill; Read the Pappas Studies, a series of research projects that includes a 20-year history of Cook County property taxes.

