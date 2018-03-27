Pär Göting - New General Manager for the Boliden Area

Pär is a Mining Engineer educated at the Swedish School of Mining and Metallurgy in Filipstad. In addition to his present position at the Björkdal mine, Pär was formerly Mine Manager at the Renström mine and Production Manager at the Dannemora mine and has also held a number of positions with Skanska and Bergteamet.

