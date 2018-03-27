Pär Göting - New General Manager for the Boliden Area

BOLIDEN, Sweden, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Pär Göting has been appointed as new General Manager for the Boliden Area, effective from 1 June 2018. Pär is the current Mine Manager at the Björkdal mine.
Pär is a Mining Engineer educated at the Swedish School of Mining and Metallurgy in Filipstad. In addition to his present position at the Björkdal mine, Pär was formerly Mine Manager at the Renström mine and Production Manager at the Dannemora mine and has also held a number of positions with Skanska and Bergteamet.
Boliden is a metals company with a commitment to sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, but our business is global. The company's core competence is within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metals recycling. Boliden has a total of approximately 5,700 employees and a turnover of SEK 50 billion. Its shares is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, segment Large Cap.
