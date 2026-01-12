Par Health Names Dr. William Larkins as EVP and Chief Scientific Officer and President, Sterile Injectables

Appointment Enhances Leadership Team with Deep Sterile Injectables Expertise and Ability to Drive the Company's Global R&D Strategy and Execution

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Par Health, Inc. ("Par Health" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Dr. William ("Bill") Larkins as Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer and President, Sterile Injectables.

Dr. Larkins brings more than 30 years of experience in sterile injectables, positioning him as the ideal candidate to lead the turnaround of Par Health's sterile injectables segment. From September 2023 through the end of 2025, he served as President, Global Injectables for Hikma Pharmaceuticals, where he drove strong revenue growth in all regions and launched hundreds of new products. In addition to his role as President, Dr. Larkins oversaw R&D and Regulatory Affairs for the Global Injectables Unit, leading innovation, pipeline and product approvals.

He joined Hikma in 2022 as Senior Vice President of R&D for Injectables following its acquisition of Custopharm, Inc., where he served as Chief Executive Officer for eight years. Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Larkins has held senior leadership roles at leading pharmaceutical companies, including Bedford Laboratories, Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Sandoz, ESI Lederle/Baxter and Barr Laboratories.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bill to Par Health, where he will provide critical scientific leadership to our R&D organization and bring fresh strategic vision to our sterile injectables segment at a pivotal moment for that business," said Stephen Welch, President and CEO. "This is an ideal time to add someone of Bill's caliber, given the importance of advancing our pipeline and revitalizing a business that has underperformed expectations. Bill's impressive track record of launching new generic sterile injectable products, particularly in hospital channels, while guiding commercial execution and operational efficiencies makes him a perfect fit for Par Health."

"The opportunity to join Par Health in its early days as we seek to return the sterile injectables segment to growth is truly exciting," said Dr. Larkins. "I look forward to leading the ongoing integration of the R&D organization and advancing our pipeline of essential medicines that will benefit patients for years to come."

Dr. Larkins earned a Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from The Ohio State University and holds a B.S. in Chemistry from Purdue University.

Other Leadership Transitions

In addition to welcoming Dr. Larkins, Par Health announced several changes to its executive leadership team. By mutual agreement, Scott Sims, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Sterile Injectables will depart the Company at the end of January to pursue other opportunities. Additionally, Matthew Maletta, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, has accepted a Chief Legal Officer position at another company and will step down from his role effective January 23, 2026. Par Health will initiate a comprehensive search for a new Chief Legal Officer to ensure continuity and further strengthen its executive leadership team.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements by Mr. Welch and Dr. Larkins and statements relating to Par Health's business strategies, growth, revitalization, pipeline advancement and other statements that refer to future results or that do not relate solely to historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections. These statements may be identified by words such as "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "forecast", "projected", "intends", "will", "may" or similar expressions. Many factors that will determine the Company's future results are beyond its ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect future results include, but are not limited to, our ability to obtain regulatory approval of pipeline products and successfully develop, commercialize and market new products; competitive developments; government regulation of the pharmaceutical industry and the effects of healthcare reform on our business; our ability to sustain sales and profit on products over time; our ability to comply with regulatory requirements at our manufacturing facilities; our dependence on outside manufacturers, third party suppliers and service providers for core aspects of our business; and other risks and uncertainties described in press releases, investor materials and other information made available to relevant stakeholders. Readers should evaluate any forward-looking statements in light of these important factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Par Health

Par Health is a pharmaceutical company focused on Elevating the Essentials™. We develop, manufacture, and deliver high-quality generic medicines, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and sterile injectable products across a broad range of therapeutic areas, dosage forms and delivery technologies. With a vertically integrated, U.S.-advantaged manufacturing network and over 4,000 global employees, we are committed to reliability, integrity and operational excellence – because we believe great healthcare is built on getting the essentials right. To learn more, please visit parhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

