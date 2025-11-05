PAR Launches AI Report Writer, Transforming the Way Psychologists Work

LUTZ, Fla., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PAR, Inc., a leading publisher of psychological assessment tools, today announced the launch of AI Report Writer. This secure, customizable solution empowers school psychologists and private practice clinicians working with school age populations to produce comprehensive psychoeducational reports faster and with greater efficiency.

AI Report Writer streamlines the essential yet time-intensive task of psychological report writing, freeing clinicians to focus on the students and families they serve. By cutting report time in half, frequent users save an average of six hours per week creating reports while preserving accuracy and professional standards.

Built by psychologists for psychologists, AI Report Writer keeps clinicians in control. Drafts are fully customizable, so professionals can apply judgment and calibrate tone and depth The tool automatically pulls scores and key details from uploaded files, reducing setup and data‑entry time. Integrated with PARiConnect, it supports a wide range of PAR and third‑party assessments in a single workflow, with free training resources to speed adoption.

In alignment with best practices, PAR's AI Report Writer reflects decades of expertise in test development, scoring, and interpretation. Unlike generic AI tools, it leverages PAR's rigorous standards for quality, training, and data accuracy—drawing on the company's deep understanding of psychology and assessment development. The result is an AI solution that not only streamlines workflows, but also upholds the precision and professional integrity clinicians expect from PAR.

AI Report Writer offers the trust of PAR's established reputation combined with the innovation of AI. Data is processed using tokenization and is never shared with public AI systems. The solution runs entirely within PARiConnect's private environment and meets SOC 2, HIPAA, and FERPA requirements.

The first report to launch is the PsychEd Report, which supports psychoeducational evaluations, IEP planning, IDEA eligibility, and more for PreK–12 contexts. It's tailored to meet the most pressing needs of school psychologists today, demonstrating the value of AI as a support tool that reduces administrative burden without compromising clinical judgement.

AI Report Writer is now available at PARinc.com. To explore features or get started today, visit parinc.com/ai-report-writer.

About PAR

Founded in 1978, PAR is a leading publisher of psychological assessments, dedicated to creating innovative, reliable, and accessible tools that support mental health and self-discovery. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, PAR offers an extensive range of assessments for clinicians, educators, researchers, and individuals seeking personal development. To explore further, visit www.PARinc.com.

