PAR Pays It Forward: Championing Hope with Donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

LUTZ, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of giving, PAR, Inc. is proud to announce the recipient of its twelfth annual Pay It Forward campaign: the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). Continuing the tradition of supporting meaningful causes, PAR will make a donation on behalf of its customers to AFSP, recognizing the organization's vital efforts in suicide prevention and support for those affected.

PAR surveyed its customers, most of whom are professionals in psychological assessment, education, and mental health, and asked them to choose the charitable organization for a donation on their behalf. This year, AFSP was selected to receive a $5,000 donation.

Established in 1987, AFSP is the leading national nonprofit dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those impacted by suicide. Through research, education, advocacy, and community programs, AFSP works tirelessly to reduce the suicide rate and provide resources for individuals and families in need. Their suicide prevention programs and activities have reached over 500,000 people, and donations like this one help the organization to continue making a difference nationwide.

"Our Pay It Forward campaign is a way to honor the incredible work our customers do every day," said PAR CEO Kristin Greco. "While we provide tools and insights to help clinicians and educators throughout the year, this initiative allows us to support them in a different, deeply meaningful way. Suicide prevention is an urgent public health issue, and we are honored to contribute to AFSP's mission of raising awareness and saving lives."

To learn more about PAR, visit parinc.com. To learn more about AFSP, visit afsp.org.

About PAR: Founded in 1978, PAR is a leading publisher of psychological assessments, dedicated to creating innovative, reliable, and accessible tools that support mental health and self-discovery. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, PAR offers an extensive range of assessments for clinicians, educators, researchers, and individuals seeking personal development.

