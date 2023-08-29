Paracetamol Market to grow by USD 791.9 million from 2022 to 2027 | The rising prevalence of chronic conditions and prescription drug use drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The paracetamol market size is set to grow by USD 791.9 million from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 8.78%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. The rising prevalence of chronic conditions and prescription drug use is notably driving market growth. The healthcare sector is undergoing continuous expansion due to the escalating prevalence of chronic ailments and the popularity of pain-relieving solutions. According to the World Health Organization, oral health issues are a widespread source of discomfort, affecting approximately 3.55 billion individuals globally. Paracetamol serves as a common remedy for managing mild to severe pain, encompassing conditions like headaches, toothaches, back pain, fever, osteoarthritis, muscle discomfort, and neuropathy. As pain levels rise, the demand for pain relievers also increases. According to data from the World Bank Group, the population aged 65 and older expanded by 10% in 2021 compared to the preceding year, and this trend is projected to persist. It is estimated that by 2050, there will be around 1.55 billion older individuals, marking a substantial 50% growth. Paracetamol, as an effective antipyretic, is instrumental in reducing fever. The Migraine Trust identifies migraines as a leading contributor to headaches and their associated consequences. Consequently, the growing prevalence of chronic conditions and the heightened utilization of prescription medications are anticipated to steer the market's growth throughout the forecast period. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paracetamol Market 2023-2027

Paracetamol Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Surgical



Non-surgical

Formulation

Powder



Granules

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The market share growth by the surgical segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Paracetamol Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the paracetamol market include Anhui Fubore Pharmaceutical And Chemical Co. Ltd., Anqiu Luan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., ATABAY KIMYA SANAYI TICARET AS, Biological E. Ltd., Cipla Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Granules India Ltd., Mallinckrodt Plc, Sanofi SA, SEQENS GROUP, Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Trugen Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd., Zhejiang Kangle Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Zhengzhou Sino Chemical Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the paracetamol market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Company Offerings

Anhui Fubore Pharmaceutical And Chemical Co. Ltd. - The company is involved in the manufacturing of paracetamol, glucuronolactone, acetylacetone, and pyrazolone.

The company offers paracetamol solutions such as Paracetamol DC fluid bed, and Paracetamol DC Spraying dry.

ATABAY KIMYA SANAYI TICARET AS - The company offers paracetamol solutions in the form such as Fine Powder, Extra Fine Powder, and Micronized Powder.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions Buy the report

Market Dynamics

Significant Paracetamol Market Trends

Developments in new paracetamol applications are emerging trends shaping the paracetamol market growth. Researchers worldwide are consistently refining acetaminophen's analgesic attributes, aiming to harness its potential as a crucial pain reliever for addressing health conditions like atherosclerosis and cardiovascular ailments. The utilization of acetaminophen as an antioxidant is explored by researchers to thwart these diseases by hindering lipoprotein oxidation. Drug manufacturers are focusing on achieving swift absorption rates for rapid efficacy. Alterations to paracetamol's chemical characteristics are anticipated to amplify active substance absorption, extending its duration of action for prolonged regular use. Furthermore, there is an escalating need for enhanced dosing methods, particularly for patients necessitating rectal administration. The introduction of intravenous acetaminophen products has broadened its utilization as a pain relief alternative, particularly in intensive care settings. The widespread availability of intravenous paracetamol across countries and its increasing versatility are projected to unlock substantial growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Major Paracetamol Market Challenge - The presence of highly concentrated production facilities is a significant challenge hindering the paracetamol market growth.

Paracetamol Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist paracetamol market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the paracetamol market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the paracetamol market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of paracetamol market vendors

