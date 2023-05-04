Parachute Health Releases Conversion Rate Data for Prescription Renewals

PRINCETON, N.J., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parachute Health announces data from the first year of prescription renewal functionality available in the Parachute Platform. With 72% of orders signed, in a median time of 38 minutes, Renewals by Parachute helps DME suppliers and healthcare providers across the US ensure timely and reliable continuation of care.

What is Renewals by Parachute?

Renewals by Parachute is the newest product offering from Parachute Health to power timely prescription signatures. Create supplier-initiated DME prescription requests for clinicians to review and sign via their preferred method — a clinician call-to-action to ensure their patients continue to receive DME and supplies on time.

The offering features:

Flexible support for creating any DME prescription requiring a clinician's signature, with full automation through Parachute SignatureAPI's or simple mass request feature.

A dashboard to monitor signature requests with a live data feed to support real-time feedback if the patient's clinician has changed or if follow-ups are required.

Same Parachute experience >370,000 clinicians love today, with order review workflows and 1-click eSigning by email / SMS or on their existing Parachute dashboard.

Faster order completion

Rather than waiting a week or more to complete a patient's prescription renewal using traditional fax-based workflows, with Renewals by Parachute 52% of clinician requests are returned within 1 hour nationwide… and 72% are reviewed within a week!

No phone follow-ups and no driving to drop off stacks of prescriptions for referrals to complete. Supplier customer service and sales teams can re-allocate time to coordinating better care and experiences for patients.

Automated digital opt-in invitations for Brightree users

"Renewals by Parachute allows Brightree customers to offer referrals even more flexibility in ordering and completing documentation to serve patients faster," said Steve Griggs, CEO of Adapt Health. For suppliers who already use Brightree's SNAP, all referrals receive prescription renewal requests: by email / SMS if they have opted in, and otherwise by fax — with an invitation to complete the prescription digitally and opt into DME ePrescribing.

"At Brightree, we are dedicated to providing healthcare providers with the necessary tools to offer exceptional patient experiences, and our partnership with Parachute Health is a testament to this commitment," notes Nick Knowlton, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives at ResMed, which owns Brightree. "Together, we aim to streamline the complex resupply process, while keeping patients engaged and informed every step of the way."

Dustin Eubanks, SVP of Partnerships at Parachute Health echoed the sentiment, adding: "The collaboration with Brightree allows us to accelerate the DME industry transition to digital, introducing much needed transparency to lower cost of care and optimize patient care."

Facilitating conversion to eSigning and DME ePrescribing

Renewals by Parachute is another tool on the Parachute Platform to introduce efficiency into DME ordering. Digital transformation is a key benefit DME suppliers realize on the Parachute Platform, modernizing internal processes and empowering referrals to choose DME ePrescribing.

Clinician opt-in: https://www.parachutehealth.com/renewals-esign

DME suppliers info: https://www.parachutehealth.com/supplier-sign-up

About Parachute Health

Parachute Health is the leading post-acute software platform with a network of over 2,400 supplier locations and 160,000 eSigning healthcare providers across >54,000 facilities in all 50 states. Parachute's modern ordering experience covering 19,000+ unique SKUs helps clinicians create clean digital orders in 3 minutes, and 1-click eSign to reduce the documentation burden and improve clinician satisfaction. Suppliers on the Parachute Platform gain the efficiency to process 5x more orders via digital transformation and grow their business. The Parachute Platform integrates across the entire care continuum and supply chain ecosystem — from EHRs (e.g., Epic®, Cerner) to supplier ERPs — to provide maximum visibility and a delightfully simple ordering experience.

