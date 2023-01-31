Parachute Health's State of DME ePrescribing Report Reveals Adoption Trends

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parachute Health, the industry-standard DME ePrescribing platform for durable medical equipment (DME) and supplies, has released the second annual report on the industry transition to digital, and the improved patient care and outcomes ePrescribing unlocks. The report provides a guide on

adoption of DME ePrescribing across care settings and categories,

platform data & key trends, and

opportunities for clinicians, suppliers, manufacturers, health plans, hospital systems, homecare organizations and other healthcare professionals in 2023 and beyond.

The State of DME ePrescribing report from Parachute Health.

' The State of DME ePrescribing ' showcases the benefit of ePrescribing that clinicians, health systems, suppliers, and manufacturers are realizing within the backdrop of overworked, stretched-thin healthcare workers across the country. In this climate, homecare and the ability to quickly discharge patients, with all the necessary DME / HME and supplies to recover safely at home, is critical.

For the DME industry, however, fax and efax solutions have been the only way to do business until very recently. With clinician time taken up with looking for and completing the right forms, the potential for lost faxes, and a lack of transparency that leads to many time-consuming phone followups, patient orders can be significantly delayed or worse — fall through the cracks.

Since 2016, when CEO David Gelbard started Parachute Health to address these problems with ordering medical equipment, the Parachute Platform has been the industry leader that is revolutionizing the DME industry. "I'm proud of the industry transition we have helped to bring about, and I'm even more excited about the road ahead as we bring DME ePrescribing to every clinician and supplier," Gelbard writes in this year's report.

DME ePrescribing on the Parachute Platform:

Empowers providers to focus their time on providing excellent patient care

Powers suppliers to grow by offering better, faster service for both patients and clinicians

Increases transparency and efficiency for health plans by integrating DME ePrescribing at the point of care

This year, the 'State of DME ePrescribing' updates growth stats, with platform use at over 2,400 supplier locations supporting more than 370,000 healthcare providers and 54,000 clinical facilities across all 50 states. The report also discusses DME categories reaching ePrescribing critical mass, and shares case studies and quotes of successes from across the Parachute Platform.

Looking ahead to 2023, Parachute Health will continue collaborating with DME industry partners to build out and enhance the platform experience, to help patients quickly and reliably.

