Paradigm Announces Acquisition of Restore Rehabilitation

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving complex healthcare challenges and improving lives for injured workers, today announced it has acquired Restore Rehabilitation, a leading case management company that provides field coverage in 27 states and nationwide telephonic coverage. The acquisition will strengthen Paradigm's Complex Care Solutions division, which is focused on achieving outcomes while optimizing costs for cases involving complex injuries.

"Today's acquisition empowers Paradigm's Complex Care Solutions team to deliver our industry-leading services across the care continuum for injured workers with unrivaled breadth and depth," said Marijo Storment, CEO, Paradigm Complex Care Solutions. "Our aim is to set a new standard for managing complex healthcare needs with a service-driven approach that focuses on outcomes. To achieve our goals, we recognized the value of joining forces with a team that is aligned with our vision. Restore Rehabilitation expands our ability to service more clients nationwide with a team of case managers who are the best at what they do."

Paradigm Complex Care Solutions achieves results for cases involving complex injuries through a broad and unique set of products and services. In addition to case management, our capabilities span nurse triage and telepresence, transitional return to work, physician advisory services, and complex pain management. Last year, the division expanded the scope of its advisory solutions through the acquisition of workers' compensation assets from Best Doctors , building on the successful foundation established with case management leaders from ALARIS | Encore. The acquisition of Restore Rehabilitation adds 250 employees, who provide field coverage in 27 states and nationwide telephonic coverage. Restore Rehabilitation will be integrated into Complex Care Solutions and will operate under the Paradigm name.

"Restore Rehabilitation has built a strong network of case managers, focused on delivering evidence-based interventions to achieve safe recoveries efficiently and cost effectively," said Pamela Anthony, president and CEO, Restore Rehabilitation. "Our team shares the same deep commitment to client and patient outcomes that Paradigm does, and I am looking forward to working with John Watts, Marijo Storment and the entire team at Paradigm to bring best-in-class services and support to more injured workers."

Bailey Southwell & Co. served as the exclusive strategic and financial advisor to Restore Rehabilitation on the transaction.

About Paradigm

For almost 30 years, Paradigm has been the industry leader in solving complex health care challenges and improving lives. With the most connected and experienced team in health care, we define and deliver outcomes that exceed financial and health expectations for our clients, as well as for individuals and their families.

Paradigm delivers its solutions through three divisions: Catastrophic Care Management, Complex Care Solutions and Specialty Networks. The Paradigm divisions are built on expertise from five best-in-class businesses: Paradigm Outcomes, The ALARIS Group, Encore Unlimited, ForeSight Medical and Adva-Net. Founded in 1991, Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit https://www.paradigmcorp.com/.

