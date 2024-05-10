Paradigm Forms Healthcare-Focused Business Unit

Paradigm continues expansion into the larger healthcare market with new Healthcare Solutions business unit and leadership additions

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, a specialty care management organization focused on achieving life-changing outcomes for people with complex injuries and diagnoses, today announced the formation of its new Healthcare Solutions business unit, which will focus on growing Paradigm's footprint in the healthcare market, with an expanded set of solutions for health plans, TPAs, and employers. Healthcare Solutions encompasses the staff, products, and capabilities that joined Paradigm as part of the 2023 acquisition of leading healthcare decision-support company Welvie® and will leverage Paradigm's deep clinical expertise and capabilities to enable new solutions.

"Over the past several years, particularly through the acquisition of Welvie, we have expanded our ability to deliver an array of decision-support, complex recovery management, and cost savings solutions that positively impact payers and the healthcare consumers they serve," said John Watts, CEO, Paradigm. "The formation of Paradigm's Healthcare Solutions business unit represents the next logical evolution of our company, signaling a continued commitment to growth in the healthcare market as a future path to improving more lives."

Along with the formation of Healthcare Solutions, the company announced a new leadership team to guide the business through the next phase of growth. Experienced healthcare executive Cathy Hartman will lead this business unit, joining Paradigm as Chief Healthcare Solutions Officer. "Paradigm has been the benchmark in work-related care management for decades, and I'm excited to come on board and help bring that same innovation of life-changing outcomes to the broader healthcare space," said Hartman. "Bringing together Welvie's health literacy and informed decision-making capabilities, particularly our flagship solution My SurgerySM with its proven ROI, and Paradigm's extensive clinical, network, and data assets creates a tremendous opportunity to lower costs and increase quality of care for a larger population."

Andy McGarvey, who joined the Welvie sales team earlier this year, is assuming the role of Chief Growth Officer, Healthcare Solutions, and will lead the healthcare sales and client management team. Tim Kotas, who has been with Welvie since its founding 15 years ago, will continue to serve as Chief Operating Officer. Chip Tooke, Welvie founder and CEO, will remain involved in the business as a close advisor. During this transition, his critical focus will be on guiding Cathy and the senior leadership team, while supporting relationships with key clients over the coming months.

In this new role, Cathy will lead the Healthcare Solutions business unit and be responsible for developing and executing our longer-term growth strategy and product road map for the healthcare market. Cathy has more than 25 years of experience leading go-to-market strategy, product innovation, and commercialization of digital health, chronic condition management, and wellness solutions for payers, providers, employers, and consumers. Prior to joining Paradigm, Cathy was Senior Vice President and GM of Product Solutions at Amwell, a leading virtual and digital care delivery platform, and held senior product and executive leadership positions at Blue Cross Blue Shield of MA and Health Dialog.

As Chief Growth Officer for Healthcare Solutions, Andy will have responsibility for sales and account management for the Paradigm suite of healthcare-focused products. In addition to the Welvie platform, he will oversee sales and account growth for Paradigm's Implant Savings Program and the Complex Recovery Management solution encompassing health plans, third party administrators, self-insured employers, and other channel partners. Prior to joining Paradigm, Andy was Chief Revenue Officer for Goodbill, and held senior strategic account management leadership and business development roles at Zelis, Optum, and UnitedHealth Group.

About Paradigm

Paradigm is an accountable specialty care management organization focused on improving the lives of people with complex injuries and diagnoses. The company has been a pioneer in value-based care since 1991 and has an exceptional track record of generating the very best outcomes for patients, payers, and providers. Deep clinical expertise is the foundation for every part of Paradigm's business: risk-based clinical solutions, case management, specialty networks, home health, shared decision support, and payment integrity programs.

Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.paradigmcorp.com .

