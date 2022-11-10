Paradigm Announces Clinical Solutions Leadership Promotions

Elizabeth Ulloa Lowry Appointed as Senior Vice President, Risk Solutions

Shannon Ford Appointed as Senior Vice President, Case Management Solutions

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. , Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives, today announced the promotions of key business leaders, Elizabeth Ulloa Lowry and Shannon Ford, in the Clinical Solutions group. Elizabeth Ulloa Lowry will now serve as Senior Vice President, Risk Solutions, and Shannon Ford has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Case Management Solutions. Both Elizabeth and Shannon will report directly to Kathy Galia, Chief Clinical Solutions Officer.

"At Paradigm, our people are vital to the success of our business. We are fortunate to have the high caliber of leadership and industry expertise that both Elizabeth and Shannon add to Paradigm," said Galia. "I am proud to share their promotions today, which are both a recognition of their positive impact and a reflection of Paradigm's commitment to internally support the professional growth of our leaders and teams."

"The continued growth and innovation within our clinical solutions business is driven by our stellar teams and our collective commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes, which is the true hallmark of Paradigm," said Kevin Turner, Chief Growth Officer. "Both Elizabeth and Shannon's strong leadership skills and operational excellence will position us for success in 2023 and beyond."

In her new role, Elizabeth will be responsible for overseeing clinical operations and service execution for Paradigm's Risk products, including HERO CatastrophicSM, HERO SevereSM, and an innovative HERO MSKSM solution. Previously serving as Senior Vice President, Case Management Solutions, Elizabeth joined Paradigm just over a year ago, after spending 10 years at CorVel, a national third-party claims administrator and medical management company specializing in workers' compensation. Under her leadership at CorVel, her team managed thousands of workers' compensation claims, providing exceptional service to clients and patients. She is an active researcher and thought leader, who teaches at Tulane University's Freeman School of Business and regularly speaks at conferences and seminars to share her insight on the evolution of the workers' compensation industry.

"Paradigm is a deeply committed partner focused on using our collective expertise to deliver the right treatment protocol, while bearing risk and accountability to guarantee that our clients and injured workers receive an optimal outcome," said Lowry. "I look forward to working with the leadership team to continually evolve our innovative solutions, allowing us to deliver the highest levels of collaboration, communication, and clinical expertise."

In Shannon's new role, she will be responsible for the Case Management Solutions suite of products, serving as a client ambassador and leading a team of skilled case management professionals. Shannon has been a driving force of success within the case management team for the past 11 years in various leadership roles, most recently serving as Vice President of Case Management Solutions. Shannon is an accomplished leader, who has focused her 25-year career in the case management field, and during her tenure at Paradigm has established an exceptional track record of guiding her team to generate the very best outcomes for patients, payers, and providers.

"Paradigm's case management team sets the industry standard for delivering outcomes in partnership with our clients and the injured workers we serve," said Ford. "As a leader within the business for the past decade, I am immensely proud of all that we have accomplished and look forward to working with our management team to raise the bar even further as we find new ways to deepen our value."

About Paradigm

Paradigm is an accountable specialty care management organization focused on improving the lives of people with complex and catastrophic injuries and diagnoses. The company has been a pioneer in value-based care since 1991 and has an exceptional track record of generating the very best outcomes for patients, payers, and providers. Deep clinical expertise is the foundation for every part of Paradigm's business, including its risk-based clinical solutions, case management services, high-value specialty networks, home health, and payment integrity programs.

Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.paradigmcorp.com .

