Paradigm Appoints Don Munkwitz as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Execution for Catastrophic Care Management

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives, today announced the appointment of Don Munkwitz as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Execution for Paradigm Catastrophic Care Management. Don will be responsible for leading the division's strategic planning and growth initiatives, in alignment with the division's core focus on addressing the most challenging and expensive catastrophic injuries to return injured workers to the best possible life. Don will report directly to Paradigm Catastrophic Care Management CEO Kevin Turner.

Don brings more than 25 years of experience in developing and executing business strategies for a variety of health care and public sector organizations. He previously served as Chief of Staff for Paradigm Catastrophic Care Management for the past year as a consultant, providing strategic counsel and advice to the division's executive team.

"Don has been an invaluable asset to our organization, and I look forward to the impact he will make in his new role spearheading strategic initiatives," said Turner. "He will work closely with myself and the senior leaders within Paradigm Catastrophic Care Management, as well as partner with Paradigm's Chief Product and Strategy Officer Jennifer Hinshaw, who oversees our enterprise wide strategy, to identify new opportunities for us to grow and expand our impact."

"Paradigm is in the top echelon of workers' compensation companies using its proven approach to solve the most challenging catastrophic and complex health care challenges for clients and injured workers," said Munkwitz. "This past year, we have expanded and adapted our programs as a result of the pandemic to ensure we're supporting our injured workers and families with the same high caliber service and clinical excellence that are hallmarks of our business. We have showcased our innovation across the business, through several new initiatives including our award-winning Paradigm Contagion CareSM for COVID-19 and expanded behavioral health partnerships and services. There's always more that we can do to support injured workers, and I am energized to partner with Kevin, Jennifer, and the Paradigm senior leadership team to explore new opportunities for us to extend our impact and to improve more lives."

Prior to joining Paradigm, Don was a Principal Consultant for Canon Group, a management consulting firm that specializes in helping clients resolve complex issues, optimize business processes, and implement technology solutions. Previously, he was also a Principal at the North Highland Company, a consulting firm that focuses on customer experience, performance improvement, and transformation for companies around the globe. Earlier in his career, Don gained leadership experience as a manager working for both BearingPoint Consulting and KPMG, one of the "Big Four" professional services networks. He has served as a management consultant for a large managed care organization, working closely with the enterprise project management office and state Medicaid leadership to oversee the implementation of state Medicaid contracts. Don's credentials include certification as a Project Management Professional (PMP), SAP® Financial Accounting consultant, and Six Sigma Green Belt. He holds a B.A. in Economics and an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Don currently resides in Tampa, FL.

About Paradigm

For almost 30 years, Paradigm has been the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives. With the most connected and experienced team in health care, we define and deliver outcomes that exceed our clients' expectations, while helping our injured workers recover and thrive.

Paradigm delivers its solutions through three divisions: Catastrophic Care Management, Complex Care Solutions, and Specialty Networks. The Paradigm divisions are built on expertise from six best-in-class businesses: Paradigm Outcomes, The ALARIS Group, Encore Unlimited, Restore Rehabilitation, ForeSight Medical, and Adva-Net. Founded in 1991, Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.paradigmcorp.com .

