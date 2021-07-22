Paradigm Appoints Elizabeth Ulloa Lowry as Senior Vice President of Case Management

"Paradigm's case management solutions are essential to our success as a business. We are committed to accelerating growth and innovation for our suite of offerings to ensure we deliver the trademark high value and service that Paradigm has always been known for," said Galia. "We are fortunate to have a superior leader like Elizabeth leading this vital area of our business. Her leadership qualities and depth of industry knowledge are essential to guiding our case management team and ensuring we grow our position within the industry."

"In the workers' compensation business, having the right team in place is everything, and Paradigm's case management team is one of the best. They have a solid foundation based on deep clinical expertise, well-built outcomes-focused approach, and a strong sense of partnership which is a robust formula to further growth and innovation," said Lowry. "I'm proud to join such an accomplished team, and I look forward to partnering with Paradigm's Clinical Solutions leaders to ensure we continue to drive innovation, introduce new ways to deepen our impact, and extend the value by improving more lives."

Elizabeth joins Paradigm following a decade-long career at CorVel, a national third-party claims administrator and medical management company specializing in workers' compensation. Elizabeth served in various key leadership roles, including most recently building and developing the team that facilitates care for injured workers throughout the Central Sunbelt area. Under her leadership, her team managed thousands of workers' compensation claims, providing exceptional service to partners, and achieving industry-leading outcomes for patients. She is also an industry thought leader who regularly speaks at conferences, including the Southern Association of Workers' Compensation Administrators (SAWCA) and the University Risk Management and Insurance Association (URMIA). She teaches courses through the Mississippi Association of Self-Insurers (MASI) Certified Workers' Comp Professional (CSIWCP) curriculum.

Before entering the insurance industry, Elizabeth had an extensive executive-level career in higher education as Chief of Staff at the University of New Orleans. Since 2011, she has been part of the faculty at Tulane University as an adjunct instructor for the Freeman School of Business. She earned both her Bachelor and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of New Orleans and completed the first year of her Doctorate in Higher Education Administration. Elizabeth serves as a Board Member for LASIE (the Louisiana Association of Self Insured Employers), and she is actively involved in workers' compensation policy efforts in the State of Louisiana.

Paradigm is an accountable specialty care management organization focused on improving the lives of people with complex and catastrophic injuries and diagnoses. The company has been a pioneer in value-based care since 1991, offering deep clinical expertise, high-value specialty networks, behavioral health support, payment integrity solutions, and robust data analytics to generate the very best outcomes for patients, payers, and providers.

Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.paradigmcorp.com .

