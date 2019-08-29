Paradigm Appoints Kathy Galia as COO of Catastrophic Care Management Division

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives, announced today the appointment of Kathy Galia as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Catastrophic Care Management division, effective September 9. Scott Goll, who has served as the division's COO for the past 25 years, will retire at the end of 2019 to spend more time with his family. As COO, Kathy will be responsible for overseeing clinical operations and service execution for the Catastrophic Care Management division. Kathy will report to Kevin Turner, Paradigm Catastrophic Care Management CEO, and will work closely with senior leaders across the business.

"At Paradigm, our human centered, outcomes-driven approach is the core of our business. Selecting leaders who share our vision is essential, ensuring we provide the highest level of care and achieve positive outcomes for the injured workers we serve," said Kevin Turner, CEO, Paradigm Catastrophic Care Management. "Kathy is the rare individual we were looking for; her strategic business, operational and clinical knowledge of acute injuries in the workers' compensation industry stems from experiences at a large insurer and in nurse case management. We are fortunate to have had the benefit of Scott's leadership for 25 years, and I look forward to continuing to innovate and improve upon the products and services that have driven our success."

Kathy Galia joins Paradigm most recently from The Hartford Fire Insurance Company, where she spent the past 10 years in strategic leadership and medical case management roles, most recently leading their Medical Solutions business. At The Hartford she was responsible for developing new product services and offerings in the healthcare space, as well as setting and executing medical strategy across both workers' compensation and disability, overseeing teams responsible for medical and ancillary networks, pharmacy strategy, behavioral health programs as well as case management. She understands that catastrophic cases require special care and attention. Her experience at Hartford provided insight into catastrophic injury cases that require a deep level of coordination between employers, insurers, medical providers, and the specialized services Paradigm offers. With a background as a registered nurse and nurse case manager in the workers' compensation industry, she built a highly successful management career at Hartford working with inspired leaders, and in close concert with dedicated teams of insurers and clinicians - all focused on serving injured workers with the best possible care.

"Paradigm's industry leading data set and unparalleled team of nurse case managers, clinicians and leading physicians, working in collaboration with claims administration and medical management partners to deliver the best possible outcomes for injured workers is the industry's gold standard and the reason I'm excited to join the business," said Kathy Galia, COO, Paradigm Catastrophic Care Management division. "I look forward to partnering with Paradigm's senior business leaders to help drive the continued growth and evolution of Catastrophic Care Management."

Kathy will work closely with Paradigm's Catastrophic Care Management executive team, including CEO Kevin Turner, a workers' compensation industry veteran, and Chief Medical Officer Michael Choo, MD. She will oversee a talented team that is unparalleled in their collective abilities to deliver the best outcomes for injured workers.

About Paradigm

For almost 30 years, Paradigm has been the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives. With the most connected and experienced team in health care, we define and deliver outcomes that exceed financial and health expectations for our clients, as well as for individuals and their families.

Paradigm delivers its solutions through three divisions: Catastrophic Care Management, Complex Care Solutions and Specialty Networks. The Paradigm divisions are built on expertise from six best-in-class businesses: Paradigm Outcomes, The ALARIS Group, Encore Unlimited, Restore Rehabilitation, ForeSight Medical and Adva-Net. Founded in 1991, Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit https://www.paradigmcorp.com/.

SOURCE Paradigm