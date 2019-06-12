Paradigm Appoints Kevin Turner as CEO of Catastrophic Care Management Division; Hires Karen Jones as New Chief Human Resources Officer

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives, announced today the promotion of Kevin Turner to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Catastrophic Care Management division and the appointment of Karen Jones to the newly created role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). As CEO of Catastrophic Care Management, Kevin Turner will oversee Paradigm's longest standing division, ensuring that its human-centered, outcomes-driven solution continues to be the vanguard for the worker's compensation industry. Turner previously served as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Catastrophic Care Management (previously Paradigm Outcomes), and assumes the role of division CEO from John Watts, who remains CEO of Paradigm. As CHRO, Karen Jones will spearhead Paradigm's workforce strategy, operations, and talent acquisition, employee development and total rewards programs. Both executives will report directly to Watts.



"At Paradigm, our dedicated team is our biggest asset, enabling us to ensure the highest level of care and to deliver successful outcomes for the injured workers we serve," said John Watts, CEO, Paradigm. "Kevin has been an all-star on the Paradigm executive team for nearly ten years. I am confident that he will continue to grow our Catastrophic Care Management division as an industry-leading provider of services for the most challenging catastrophic injuries. As CHRO, Karen will be committed to growing our award-winning company culture and enabling our employees with new opportunities for professional growth and development, leveraging her experience at prominent enterprises including Avaya, Hewlett-Packard and Experian where she led HR for large global organizations."



"For almost 30 years, Paradigm has offered guaranteed outcomes for injured workers with catastrophic life-changing injuries, achieving results that far exceed financial and quality-of-life expectations," said Kevin Turner, CEO, Paradigm Catastrophic Care Management division. "I'm looking forward to strengthening our value and continuing to enhance our industry-leading clinical and support services, delivered by the most talented care management teams in the workers' compensation industry."

"At the heart of Paradigm's success are our people," said Karen Jones, CHRO, Paradigm. "I look forward to working with John and the executive team to develop new programs and tools that will nurture and empower employees to do their best work in support of injured workers and their families. When companies make their people a priority, amazing things can happen."

Paradigm is the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex healthcare challenges, delivering financial and health outcomes that exceed expectations for our clients and for injured workers and their families. Paradigm delivers its distinct solutions to the workers' compensation market through three operating divisions: Catastrophic Care Management (formerly Paradigm Outcomes), which offers care management for catastrophic injuries and delivers guaranteed outcomes at a fixed price; Complex Care Solutions, which delivers case management and clinical services for complex injuries; and Specialty Networks, which offers specialty-focused network and cost containment solutions for high-acuity injuries.

Kevin Turner, Chief Executive Officer of Catastrophic Care Management

In his new role as CEO of Paradigm's Catastrophic Care Management division, Kevin will lead the industry's preeminent solution for workers with the most challenging and expensive catastrophic injuries. Kevin is an established leader in workers' compensation and claims management, with over 30 years of experience in the industry. He previously served as Paradigm's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, leading the company's market strategies and client service teams. Before joining Paradigm, Kevin was Executive Vice President of Operations and Business Development for Xchanging. During his tenure, he managed multiple regional and national claims operations, planned business strategy and developed sales teams, overseeing $325 million in annual revenue. He has created and deployed workers' compensation claims management best practices for companies including Ryder Systems and Chrysler Corporation. Kevin is also President of Kids' Chance of America, a non-profit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to children who need financial assistance due to a parent's work-related injury or fatality.

Karen Jones, Chief Human Resources Officer

Karen Jones joins Paradigm as Chief Human Resources Officer. As part of the senior leadership team, she will work closely with senior management to ensure that employees' professional growth and development are supported throughout the business. Additionally, she will spearhead Paradigm's workforce strategy, operations, and talent acquisition, employee development and total rewards programs. Karen is a proven senior HR executive with nearly 20 years of experience at both large, multinational companies and innovative start-ups. Prior to joining Paradigm, Karen was Senior Vice President, HR Business Partner for Experian, Inc. where she led workforce and culture transformation for the global IT services organization. Karen has also served as head of HR for product development and sales organizations at Hewlett-Packard Company and Avaya, Inc.

About Paradigm

For almost 30 years, Paradigm has been the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives. With the most connected and experienced team in health care, we define and deliver outcomes that exceed financial and health expectations for our clients, as well as for individuals and their families.

Paradigm delivers its solutions through three divisions: Catastrophic Care Management, Complex Care Solutions and Specialty Networks. The Paradigm divisions are built on expertise from six best-in-class businesses: Paradigm Outcomes, The ALARIS Group, Encore Unlimited, Restore Rehabilitation, ForeSight Medical and Adva-Net. Founded in 1991, Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit https://www.paradigmcorp.com/.

