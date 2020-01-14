Paradigm Appoints Melissa Dunn as Chief Sales Officer of Catastrophic Care Management Division

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives, announced today the appointment of Melissa Dunn as Chief Sales Officer (CSO) of the Catastrophic Care Management division, effective January 6. In this role, Melissa will be responsible for leading the division's sales and client services team, and for developing and implementing effective market strategies. She will report to Kevin Turner, who oversaw sales and marketing for the division for the past 10 years, and currently serves as CEO of Paradigm Catastrophic Care Management.

"Since the beginning, Paradigm's singular goal is to improve the lives of severely injured workers. It's vital as we grow that we identify leaders who share our commitment to achieving outcomes for our clients and the injured workers we serve," said Turner. "Melissa is the ideal sales and client services leader for our team; she not only shares our sense of purpose, she's spent the majority of her career in the industry with proven success working with employers, insurance carriers, and third-party administration."

Melissa will work closely with Paradigm's Catastrophic Care Management executive team, including CEO Kevin Turner, Chief Operations Officer Kathy Galia, and Chief Medical Officer Michael Choo, MD, all of whom are workers' compensation industry veterans. She will oversee a talented team that is unparalleled in their collective abilities to deliver the best outcomes for injured workers.

"Paradigm is truly unique in the workers' compensation industry; its human-centered, outcomes-driven approach, and focus on the whole person to treat catastrophically injured workers align with my own personal convictions and were critical factors in my decision to join the company," said Dunn. "I'm excited to collaborate with Kevin and the senior leadership team to build upon Paradigm's strong legacy and help drive the continued growth of the Catastrophic Care Management division in service to injured workers."

Prior to joining Paradigm, Melissa served as Senior Vice President of Sales at myMatrixx, where she was responsible for establishing strategic opportunities for new business development and overseeing a national team of sales representatives. Melissa brings over 28 years of industry experience in claims, insurance, and third-party administration, with organizations including Travelers, McDonald's Corporation, Ford Motor Companies, and Specialty Risk Services (a TPA and former subsidiary of The Hartford). For more than a decade prior, she served as Vice President and Managing Director for Helmsman Management Services, Inc. and parent company Liberty Mutual. During her tenure, she led sales and service teams focused on the unique and complex needs of large clients. Melissa has been heavily engaged in strategy, marketing, client, broker, and prospect relations throughout her career. She holds ARM and AIC designations and earned her Bachelor of Arts from Baldwin-Wallace University in Berea, Ohio. She currently resides near Chicago, Illinois.

